Goldman Cuts Oncoclinicas Stake in $187 Million Share Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Oncoclinicas do Brasil Servicos Medicos SA raised about 897 million reais ($187 million) in a share offer that had Goldman Sachs Group Inc. further trimming its stake in the cancer-care provider.

Oncoclinicas sold 20 million new shares, with shareholders including investment funds managed by Goldman unloading 67.5 million shares at 10.25 reais apiece, according to a statement. That represents a discount of 3.8% from Tuesday’s close.

Shares fell as much as 4.3% in Sao Paulo Wednesday, extending a three-day slide.

Goldman started investing in 2015 and boosted its holdings over several years to amass a 94% stake. The position was trimmed during the firm’s 2021 initial public offering. With this week’s sale, Goldman’s stake could fall from 62% to as low as around 46%, Citigroup Inc. said in a report prior to the pricing.

Founded in 2010 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Oncoclinicas has 133 subsidiaries across 13 states, acting through specialized clinics and labs in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The stock has surged 74% since the beginning of the year, but still trades 46% below the IPO price.

Goldman Sachs’ investment-banking arm was the leading coordinator for the deal. Other underwriters were Banco Itau BBA, XP Investimentos, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“The secondary sale appears to be aligned with the natural course of a private equity cycle, albeit investors might raise questions about its timing,” Citi analysts including Leandro Bastos wrote in a report dated June 12.

