Goldman Says Hedge Funds Bought China Stocks on Stimulus Pledge

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s hedge fund clients net bought Chinese stocks at the fastest pace in nine months on Tuesday, bolstered by recent government support policies, the Wall Street bank said in a note on Wednesday.

Hedge fund long-buys outweighed short covers for Chinese equities by a ratio of 3.5 to 1 on July 25. It was led by purchases of yuan-denominated A-shares listed in mainland China, followed by Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. The buying was muted for American depository receipts, according to a note from Goldman’s prime brokerage team.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo laid out a pro-growth tone at its key economic meeting this week, raising expectations that Beijing will keep cutting interest rates, speed up the issuance of infrastructure bonds and loosen property policies to rejuvenate the economy. In July, the government also signaled the end of a multi-year crackdown on its increasingly powerful private technology companies.

For Chinese equities, hedge funds net bought nine out of 11 industries tracked by Goldman Sachs, with the exception of health care and utilities. The purchases were led by stocks in consumer discretionary, staples, financials, materials and industrials.

Despite the large net buying on Tuesday, bearishness remained. The hedge funds’ gross and net exposures to Chinese stocks, as a percentage of the bank’s global prime book, hovered at the lowest levels since November, the note said.

Gross exposure measures the combination of bullish and bearish bets, while net exposure is the difference between the dollar value of longs and shorts. The ratio of their bullish versus bearish bets on Chinese equities stood at around 2.39, about the lowest since December.

