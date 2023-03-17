U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,220.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,589.00
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.60
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.09
    +0.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.34 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0641
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2110
    -0.3740 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,777.96
    +1,443.76 (+5.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.34
    +27.72 (+5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,228.99
    +218.38 (+0.81%)
     

Goldman Says US Banking Stress Puts Korea, Taiwan Stocks at Risk

Ishika Mookerjee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Taiwan, South Korea and the tech hardware sector “have over-delivered” this year and are looking particularly vulnerable to shockwaves from the US banking stress, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Taiwan and the information technology sector are more sensitive to US financial conditions and economic growth than most other parts of the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, strategists including Timothy Moe wrote in a note Friday. These areas, as well as Korea, have yet to price in recent macro developments, they said.

Benchmarks for Korea and Taiwan have fallen less than the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index this week, as failures of US lenders — compounded by turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG — jolted markets globally. The gauges have outperformed major regional peers in 2023, climbing more than 6% on bets that the semiconductor cycle will bottom out.

On the flipside, Goldman Sachs said that India and Thailand, as well as the utilities and consumer retail sectors, are pockets of the region that have “underperformed their macro backdrop” and might be more insulated.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Does U-Turn on Bond Feeds After Sudden Halt Roiled Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in China were able to access widely used bond price feeds again after an abrupt suspension of the data earlier in the week roiled the $21 trillion market.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestAt le

  • Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis

    Oil prices were little changed on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets, but crude benchmarks were still headed for a second weekly fall after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial markets this week. Brent crude futures edged up 2 cents to $74.72 a barrel by 0133 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4% higher on Thursday. Oil and other global assets were undercut this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank sent the U.S. and Swiss governments scrambling to shore up liquidity at banks.

  • Japan’s Labor Unions Set to Win Biggest Pay Increases in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s main labor unions are set to win their biggest wage hikes in decades as employers acquiesce to government calls to lift pay amid rising inflation.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestAnnual wage n

  • Japan says closely coordinating with BOJ, overseas authorities on banking issues

    Japan's government is closely coordinating with the Bank of Japan and financial authorities overseas to prevent fallout from the crisis of confidence engulfing banks in the West, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday. Market turmoil in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States has also ensnared Credit Suisse and fuelled fears of another global financial crisis.

  • Singapore Moves Ahead With Plan to Import Clean Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore took further steps toward its goal of sourcing renewable power abroad by inking agreements with Indonesia and Cambodia.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestIndonesia and Singapore agreed to join

  • Short Selling Key for Korea’s Global Index Goal, Bourse CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea needs to take the politically sensitive step of fully lifting curbs on stock short selling to ensure inclusion in a key global index, the head of the country’s securities exchange said.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $10

  • Soaring bond-market volatility makes it impossible to say what stocks are worth as banking jitters persist

    The fallout from the closure of three U.S. banks in the span of a week is making it near-impossible for analysts to determine a fair valuation for stocks as volatility in the U.S. government bond market surges to its highest level in more than a decade, market strategists said.

  • US FDIC may need temporary guarantee for all bank deposits -ex chief Bair

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp may need to seek temporary guarantees for all uninsured U.S. bank deposits to stem a drain of funds from small and regional U.S. lenders following deposit bailouts for failed banks SVB Financial and Signature Bank, former FDIC chair Sheila Bair said on Wednesday. Bair, who oversaw hundreds of bank closures at the FDIC during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, told Reuters in an interview that the "one-off" deposit guarantees for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have left depositors elsewhere fearing for safety and fleeing to larger institutions. "My biggest fear now is that that lack of trust in the banking system takes hold and uninsured deposits start fleeing banks of all sizes to the biggest banks, just making them bigger again," Bair said.

  • Santander's Mexico arm to launch digital bank by March 2024

    The Mexican arm of Spain's Banco Santander plans to launch digital lender Openbank by the end of March 2024 to offer checking accounts, credit cards and other services over time, the head of the local unit said on Thursday. "We need to 'tropicalize' it and make it fit for the Mexican market and regulation," Santander's Mexico country head Felipe Garcia told Reuters in an interview, adding that because the digital bank already operates in Argentina and some European countries the operation will not be starting from scratch. Mexico was an attractive market for the digital lender because it had a relatively low level of banking penetration compared to other Latin American countries and a very young population, he said, with the launch poised to help integrate more people into the financial system.

  • Yellen on Watch for Banks Tightening Credit After SVB Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that her department is monitoring for a potential contraction in credit in the US following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which sparked the danger of contagion across the banking system.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a Sal

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Fu

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $10

  • Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money

    Deciding whether to save in a pretax or Roth account for retirement just got a little easier – at least for people 50 and older. T. Rowe Price has pinpointed how much late-career workers who want to leave money to … Continue reading → The post Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Is Nvidia One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now?

    Nvidia stock has been on fire, attempting to post its 10th weekly gain in the past 11 weeks. Here's how to trade it now.