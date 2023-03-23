U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.00
    +6.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,038.54
    +8.43 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,758.66
    +88.71 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,716.74
    -10.62 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.67
    -1.23 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.20
    +47.60 (+2.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    +0.34 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4570
    -0.9270 (-0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,895.92
    +570.00 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.04
    +14.58 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Goldman Sees Biden’s Clean-Energy Law Costing US $1.2 Trillion

Josh Saul
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden’s landmark clean-energy law will cost roughly $1.2 trillion — three times more than the official government forecast — and spur trillions more in private-sector investments, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Inflation Reduction Act passed last year is intended to encourage investment in renewable-energy sources and efficiency technology. As such, it’s crucial to one of the Biden administration’s fundamental priorities: decarbonizing the economy to forestall the worst effects of climate change.

Goldman’s analysts estimate that the $1.2 trillion in government outlays will unleash another $3 trillion in investment by businesses and individuals to build and expand climate-friendly ventures.

--With assistance from Ari Natter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

