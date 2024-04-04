Goldman Sees Korea Share-Sale Boom on Ongoing Corporate Reforms

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean companies may boost share sales as authorities look to enhance corporate governance and lift a short-selling ban, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A plan to encourage firms to improve valuations through better management practices should bring more share sales from low-value traditional businesses, including industrials, said Phyllis Wang, the head of Asia ex-Japan ECM syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

“There is an expectation for real, top-down focus on improving corporate governance, transparency and shareholder value creation — all of which are attractive to investors,” Wang said in an interview in Hong Kong. Similar to experiences in Japan, where share sales expanded through different sectors, “we are very excited about Korea,” she said.

The so-called “Corporate Value-up Program” — which intends to take concrete steps to boost profit, unwind cross-holdings and boost shareholder returns — is expected to be finalized in May.

These efforts are already yielding positive results for the country’s equity capital market. South Korea’s ECM activity accounted for 3% of global deals in the first quarter alone versus 1% in the year-ago period, according to Goldman Sachs.

Block sales and share placements jumped to a record $4.1 billion between January and March, near 20 times the tally for the same quarter last year, Bloomberg-compiled data showed. The amount was boosted by offerings from the banking sector in the past month.

New share sales are also gaining momentum in Seoul. Marine services company HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. and one shareholder sought to raise as much as 742 billion won ($551 million) in what may be the country’s largest initial public offering since early 2022.

Story continues

While the benefits of the Value-Up Program for listed companies are clear, Wang emphasized the need for more details on key performance indicators, timelines for implementation and potential costs for non-compliance.

“Investors will be looking for specifics on policy and compliance frameworks before we continue to see broad and sustained engagement,” she added.

Investors are also anticipating the end of a blanket ban on short selling in June, which has been in place since November. Authorities will consider the progress of its system to better monitor short-selling activities and financial market conditions before deciding whether to lift the ban.

“If the temporary short sell ban is dropped, it would reopen the path for derivative-based equity products, such as convertible or exchangeable bonds,” Wang said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.