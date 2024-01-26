Goldman Sees Turkish Interest Rates Plummeting

(Bloomberg) -- Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are predicting Turkey’s central bank will take such a sharp pivot toward monetary easing that interest rates could fall by 20 percentage points by the end of the year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Once sequential inflation begins to fall at a steep pace from the third quarter, policymakers will cut rates and take their benchmark to 25%, from its current 45%, according to Goldman’s Clemens Grafe and Basak Edizgil. The prediction is the lowest among forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

“With inflation falling faster than markets are pricing, we think a mid-year start to the easing cycle would not be premature,” Grafe and Edizgil said in a report.

The Turkish central bank on Thursday concluded an eight-step cycle that more than quintupled rates since June. Though signaling rates at this level will stay “as long as needed,” policymakers also suggested the stance could change once the underlying trend of monthly inflation sees a “significant decline” and price expectations converge with their projections.

Goldman’s view stems from its upbeat inflation forecast for Turkey that’s lower than the central bank’s own estimate of 36%.

The Wall Street bank predicts price growth will end the year at 30% under the assumption that the central bank’s policy stance doesn’t change and growth in money supply remains at its current sequential rate.

Goldman also believes “macroprudential policy will be tightened to slow consumer lending in particular in credit card products, a segment where lending has recently accelerated.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.