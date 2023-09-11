Goldman shuffles top management

Goldman Sachs (GS) is handing new responsibilities to some longtime insiders as the Wall Street giant navigates through a series of challenges.

One member of the firm’s top management committee, Ericka Leslie, will step down as the firm's chief administrative officer to become chief operating officer of Goldman’s global banking and markets division. That division is the largest at Goldman, housing investment banking as well as trading operations.

The executive who previously held that role, Will Bousquette, will become chief operating officer of the bank’s asset and wealth management division. Bousquette is succeeding 27-year Goldman veteran Laurance Stein, who will retire at the end of the year.

The changes were outlined in a series of memos reviewed by Yahoo Finance. Reuters was first to report the movements.

The reorganization comes amid scrutiny of CEO David Solomon, who is under pressure to improve Goldman's results after reporting the firm's lowest quarterly profits in three years.

David Solomon, Goldman's CEO. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

He is wrestling with everything from job cuts and a two-year-long investment banking slump to reports of partner unrest and questions about his leadership style.

Goldman has already announced at least 3,200 layoffs this year and plans to cut expenses, including compensation, by $1 billion over the next two years.

Goldman's stock rose slightly Monday morning. It's down 5% since the beginning of January.

Under Solomon, the bank is attempting a tricky retreat from a costly push into consumer lending while it waits out a tepid period of dealmaking in investment banking.

It does, however, stand to benefit from a new string of initial public offerings starting this week. It is acting as one of the lead bankers for IPOs from chip maker ARM and grocery e-commerce company Instacart.

Solomon said in a Friday interview with Yahoo Finance that if the IPOs go well, it could create a "virtuous cycle" that attracts other companies still waiting on the sidelines.

Story continues

"Obviously an environment with more capital markets activity is a good environment for Goldman Sachs," he said.

Solomon said the firm is now emphasizing its principal businesses of investment banking, markets and wealth management.

"That's where the lion's share of the firm's focus is at this point in time,” he said Friday.

The executives taking new positions in those areas are both longtime Goldman insiders.

Bousquette, the new CEO of asset and wealth management, joined Goldman in 1998. Leslie, the new COO of global banking and markets, joined the firm in 1996.

Leslie will now report to the firm’s three co-heads of global banking and markets, Ashok Varadhan, Dan Dees and Jim Esposito.

It's possible that the chief administrative officer role she held will re-emerge in the future, but the bank has no plans to fill it in the short-term, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance