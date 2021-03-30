Goldman Small Cap Research Issues New Research Report on Herborium, Group, Inc.
BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Herborium, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBRM). The Company is a fast-growing and profitable, innovative player in the fast-growing natural medicine and natural therapeutics markets. This report carries a price target. To view the new research report along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download them in their entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/31xEY1S.
Herborium Group, Inc. is an international natural therapeutics company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical-based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. According to a report by Grandview Research, the complementary and alternative medicines market, including botanical therapeutics, which HBRM conceptualized and introduced, is projected to reach $296.3B in 2027. The Company's business model focuses on emerging opportunities spearheaded by the growth of new markets located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). Herborium offers products for dermatological conditions, including Maskne (mask acne) wellness and energy, women's health, selected sexual disorders, and specialty offerings.
In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses how unique products and markets for skin care conditions including mask acne, along with sexual health offerings, dovetail with the huge opportunity in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. Plus Goldman outlines how existing and new initiatives may result in a future premium valuation.
Goldman noted, "Leveraging product efficacy and a broad global reach, we believe that fast-growing, profitable HBRM is poised to transform the multi-billion-dollar natural medicine industry. Natural Medicines are widely used and recommended by clinicians worldwide and HBRM re-defined and upgraded this category by introducing Botanical Therapeutics®. The Company's products are made from botanical and plant extracts via an advanced, proprietary extraction process, unique formulations plus clinical data-based validation and address health and wellness conditions."
"HBRM offers products for men and women including unique anti-acne tablets that can be used for new widespread conditions such as "Maskne" (mask acne), along with a highly efficacious face mask to prevent COVID-19 spread and other aerosol-transmitted diseases and sexual health formulations. Plus, HBRM plans to offer new products during 3Q21. We project outsized growth from the U.S. and APAC regions as HBRM launches an interactive content platform and aggressively markets core and new offerings. The new initiatives should enable HBRM to reach a wider audience and serve as a more effective e-commerce platform for HBRM and its partners. In addition, it is designed to introduce novel internet and social media-based content products sought after by consumers," continued Goldman.
"Our current estimates call for sales to grow from $1M in fiscal 2020 to $11.0M in fiscal 2022. Net margin is forecast to jump to 24% in 2022. Our 3-6-month price target represents a sizable leap from recent prices and reflects 30x our 2022 net income forecast of $2.6M, which is a typical P/E multiple for fast-growing emerging firms at HBRM's stage," concluded Goldman.
About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.
Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.
This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on Herborium Group, Inc.

A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated by the Company in the amount of $4000 for research report production and distribution, including a press release.
