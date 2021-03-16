Goldman Small Cap Research Issues New Research Report on Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today it has published a new research report on Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:EMED). The Company is a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, a multi-billion-dollar industry. This report carries a price target. To view the new research report and the original coverage initiation, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download them in their entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/2Q6RnHz.

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. has been developing and manufacturing bioelectronics products since 2004 and to date over $11 million worth of the Company's current bioelectric device used to treat chronic and acute pain have been sold. Electromedical's offering is non-invasive, non-toxic and effective. According to Mizhou Securities USA, the estimated pain prescription market alone is $24 billion. Thus, the opportunity looms large for sufferers seeking to migrate to alternative, effective therapies for chronic pain.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the potential of the Company's new bioelectronic device under development for broad-based pain management and how it may potentially be used as a replacement for pharmaceuticals such as opioids.

Goldman noted, "Since our coverage initiation in late 2020, EMED has achieved a key funding milestone which we believe de-risks the stock and affirms our revenue forecasts and price target This leading, chronic pain management bioelectronics provider boasts an FDA-cleared flagship device that has a 10,000 unit installed base. Plus, EMED is set for clearance of a new device projected in early 2022 that is smaller, cheaper, and with more capabilities including a telemedicine feature."

"Targeting multiple markets, EMED's current and future offerings are primed to serve as an effective, and non-invasive alternative to current drugs, including the $24 billion opioids market. Bioelectronics is an important and developing field of 'electronic' medicine which uses safe electrical impulses over the body's neural circuitry to relieve pain, without drugs," continued Goldman.

"EMED's innovative, affordable financial model includes a novel telemedicine feature which, along with efficacy and ease of use, should drive new adoption. EMED's recurring model includes a nominal down payment and a monthly subscription fee. Based on a valuation comparison with its peer group, the shares appear undervalued, even at our 12-18 month price target, which if reached would still represent a big price/sales discount to its publicly-traded peers. Thus, if the Company achieves our projected growth trajectory it could be afforded a substantially greater valuation than its current metric," Goldman concluded.

