Goldman Unit Snaps Up Kennedy Lewis Stake in Private Credit Bet

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit agreed to buy a minority stake in Kennedy Lewis Investment Management — yet another bet by Wall Street’s biggest firms in the continued growth of the market for private assets.

Petershill, which specializes in buying stakes in alternative-asset managers, will own about 30% to 40% of the credit investment firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter, making it one of its bigger wagers. Most of the capital will be used to take out a current stakeholder and provide cash for co-investments in existing and new funds.

Kennedy Lewis said in a statement Tuesday that Petershill will have a passive interest in the firm and take over the stake held by Azimut Alternative Capital Partners. Representatives for Goldman Sachs and Kennedy Lewis declined to comment on terms.

Financial companies are snapping up minority stakes in private-investment firms at a rapid clip amid efforts to expand into more lucrative markets. Goldman rivals including Blackstone Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. have dedicated strategies for picking up third-party asset manager minority stakes and partnerships.

Kennedy Lewis, which oversees about $14 billion, sold a 20% stake to Azimut in 2020. The Petershill investment will leave Kennedy Lewis’s founders with continued majority control, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Since its founding by David Chene and Darren Richman in 2017, Kennedy Lewis has charted a rapid expansion. It has pushed into strategies focusing on private credit, business development companies, collateralized loan obligations and real estate investment trusts.

Petershill was established by Goldman Sachs in 2007 to acquire minority positions in private equity, hedge funds and other alternative-asset managers. The business primarily makes money from fees generated by the firms it invests with.

Kennedy Lewis had been exploring a stake deal and even received approaches for an outright sale. Janus Henderson Group Plc previously reached out to the credit firm about a possible deal in late 2023 that didn’t result in a transaction.

