Goldman's GSUS Sees 10% AUM Jump; ETF Fund Flows as of April 25

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

464.00

28,704.44

1.62%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

431.78

437,193.61

0.10%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

308.00

32,317.84

0.95%

GSUS

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

211.82

2,031.41

10.43%

SSO

ProShares Ultra S&P 500

183.59

4,301.86

4.27%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

157.91

377,695.08

0.04%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

131.02

8,130.20

1.61%

SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

130.77

20,209.38

0.65%

AVLV

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

129.31

3,419.19

3.78%

QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

124.22

22,617.21

0.55%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-3,664.89

505,038.60

-0.73%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-744.12

248,238.18

-0.30%

IWS

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

-401.69

12,536.43

-3.20%

IWP

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

-309.41

14,151.46

-2.19%

SPYG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

-289.10

24,207.12

-1.19%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-237.29

33,809.59

-0.70%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-178.45

18,476.17

-0.97%

XOP

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

-124.40

3,996.49

-3.11%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-103.86

17,405.68

-0.60%

POCT

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October

-97.21

615.07

-15.81%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

74.27

7,522.53

0.99%

Asset Allocation

19.14

17,490.83

0.11%

Commodities

-13.71

141,127.92

-0.01%

Currency

40.27

60,246.67

0.07%

International Equity

225.66

1,439,579.41

0.02%

International Fixed Income

405.54

189,624.29

0.21%

Inverse

-199.59

14,055.90

-1.42%

Leveraged

353.32

86,879.96

0.41%

U.S. Equity

-2,363.27

5,324,776.62

-0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,347.22

1,360,870.75

0.10%

Total:

-111.17

8,642,174.88

0.00%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


