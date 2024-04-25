Goldman's GSUS Sees 10% AUM Jump; ETF Fund Flows as of April 25
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
464.00
28,704.44
1.62%
431.78
437,193.61
0.10%
308.00
32,317.84
0.95%
211.82
2,031.41
10.43%
183.59
4,301.86
4.27%
157.91
377,695.08
0.04%
131.02
8,130.20
1.61%
130.77
20,209.38
0.65%
129.31
3,419.19
3.78%
124.22
22,617.21
0.55%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-3,664.89
505,038.60
-0.73%
-744.12
248,238.18
-0.30%
-401.69
12,536.43
-3.20%
-309.41
14,151.46
-2.19%
-289.10
24,207.12
-1.19%
-237.29
33,809.59
-0.70%
-178.45
18,476.17
-0.97%
-124.40
3,996.49
-3.11%
-103.86
17,405.68
-0.60%
-97.21
615.07
-15.81%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
74.27
7,522.53
0.99%
Asset Allocation
19.14
17,490.83
0.11%
Commodities
-13.71
141,127.92
-0.01%
Currency
40.27
60,246.67
0.07%
International Equity
225.66
1,439,579.41
0.02%
International Fixed Income
405.54
189,624.29
0.21%
Inverse
-199.59
14,055.90
-1.42%
Leveraged
353.32
86,879.96
0.41%
U.S. Equity
-2,363.27
5,324,776.62
-0.04%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,347.22
1,360,870.75
0.10%
Total:
-111.17
8,642,174.88
0.00%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.