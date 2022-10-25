U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.75
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,462.00
    -83.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,467.25
    -11.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.20
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    -1.03 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.00
    -7.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.86
    +0.17 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8750
    -0.1450 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.27
    -33.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.32
    -31.67 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Goldman's Solomon: Fed could raise beyond 4.5-4.75% if no 'real changes in behaviour'

1
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference

RIYADH (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Reserve said economic conditions will "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour.

"So I too am in the camp that we likely – likely have a recession in the U.S., going to have I think, most likely, a recession – we might be in a recession in Europe," he said, speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference FII.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Riyadh and Yousef Saba in Dubai, Editing by Louise Heavens)

  • UBS Profit Beats Estimates as Rate Hikes Help Buck Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG posted a robust quarter on the back of surging rates and cost control, enabling the Swiss bank to confirm a plan to return around $5.5 billion to investors this year. Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Ear

  • Oil Dips With Growth Concerns Weighing on Rangebound Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as traders continue to weigh the prospects for commodities demand as global growth slows against near-term supply tightness in the crude market.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWes

  • Toshiba Valued at $16 Billion by JIP In Takeover Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is considering a takeover of Toshiba Corp. at a valuation of about 2.4 trillion yen ($16.1 billion) in what could be Asia’s biggest buyout this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoo

  • This Is The Best Way to Invest $100k Short Term

    Whether you're saving for a down payment, renovation or upcoming nuptials, you might be looking for a place to park your cash until you need it. Short-term investments might not offer big returns like long-term investments, but they can help reduce risk, yield … Continue reading → The post Best Way to Invest $100k Short Term appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Quebec’s Caisse Hires PSP’s Longchamps to Run Private Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec named Martin Longchamps as its new head of private equity, poaching the executive from another Canadian pension manager to run one of its largest portfolios. Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Goin

  • Wall Street bankers in Riyadh renew warnings over world economy

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Top Wall Street bankers renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle decades-high inflation. Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said economic conditions would "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour. Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference in Riyadh, he said it was difficult to get out of "embedded inflation" without an economic slowdown.

  • Australia Faces Swelling Debt, Deficits Even as Spending Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia faces mounting debt and deficits ahead even as Treasurer Jim Chalmers scrimped and saved in his first budget to hold down spending and avoid further fueling inflation.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnin

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • NASA names 16-person panel tasked with investigating UFOs

    NASA has unveiled the 16-member panel that will focus on "unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors."

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

    Ukraine’s presidential office said Tuesday that at least seven civilians have been killed and three others have been wounded in the latest Russian shelling of the eastern Donetsk region. The attacks came as the Russians pressed their offensive on the strategically placed towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and also shelled other areas in the Donetsk region, which is part of Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas. As part of its attacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian military also again struck the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets facing the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant across the Dnieper, damaging residential buildings, a factory and water supply network.

  • U.S. student test results show toll of pandemic lockdowns on learning

    U.S. students have suffered historic learning setbacks with math and reading scores falling to their lowest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic, national exam results released on Monday showed, the latest sign of the damage school closures wrought on children. Math scores saw their largest drop on record, a trend consistent across most U.S. states and almost all demographic groups, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the "Nation's Report Card." Eighth-graders' math proficiency scores dropped by seven percentage points compared with 2019, results showed.

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • HSBC Promotes Veteran Banker to CFO; Profit Falls on Higher Credit Losses

    HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 46% drop in third-quarter profit and named a veteran banker as its new chief financial officer, putting him in the mix as a possible successor to the top job at the global banking giant. HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn called Mr. Elhedery “an exceptional leader” in a statement. Mr. Elhedery is currently the co-chief executive of HSBC’s global banking and markets team, which will now be run solely by Greg Guyett.