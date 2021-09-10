U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.75
    -11.53 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,759.22
    -120.16 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,224.79
    -23.47 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.49
    -7.64 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.55
    +1.41 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0350 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9220
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,241.70
    -1,603.99 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.16
    -54.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.80
    +3.59 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

GoldMining Announces Participation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 13-15, 2021 virtually.

Alastair Still, Chief Executive Officer of GoldMining Inc., will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ to register for the conference.

You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://bit.ly/2X7YmUv, starting on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 AM ET and archived for 90 days

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference - September 13-15, 2021
GoldMining Presentation: Monday, September 13th at 7:00 AM ET
Company Webcasting Link: https://bit.ly/2X7YmUv
Location: Virtual Conference

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-announces-participation-at-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-september-13-15-2021-virtual-conference-301373434.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • Why DocuSign Stock Slumped This Week

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results late last week that sent shares surging, but the rally was short-lived. The electronic-signature specialist slumped as much as 9.9% this week, though shares were down roughly 9.3% when the market closed on Thursday.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • ‘You should always be expecting a 10% correction in the market:’ Mike Wilson

    Chief Investment Officer and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley Mike Wilson&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the trajectory he sees the market taking in the remainder of the year, the rally going on with FAANG stocks, and the possible policies the Fed could enact in the market.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 559% to 809% by 2024

    These widely owned stocks could be some of the fastest-growing companies on the planet over the next four years.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 10 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. A Business Development Company, or BDC, is a special kind of investment option, that slightly differs […]

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • GM CFO sees "more stable" chip supplies in 2022, reaffirms 2021 outlook

    General Motors Co Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson reaffirmed the automaker's 2021 profit outlook and said the company expects a "more stable year" in 2022 for semiconductor supplies. Jacobson said during a conference call with investors that GM still expects to deliver pre-tax profits for 2021 in the range of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion forecast last month, and said 10% pre-tax margins for GM's North American operations are "quite achievable" in 2022 even as the company ramps up investment in electric vehicles. Despite the uncertainty created by the continuing pandemic and supply chain disruptions, Jacobson said GM "does not want to drive a level of COVID austerity into the business" and will not pull back its investment plans.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street struggles, eyes 5-day losing streak as inflation data shows big jump

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Here's What We Like About Old Republic International's (NYSE:ORI) Upcoming Dividend

    Old Republic International Corporation ( NYSE:ORI ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the...

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.