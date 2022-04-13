U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,254.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,009.00
    +64.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.60
    +9.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    +0.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.40
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2995
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5920
    +0.2040 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,965.76
    +342.43 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.24
    +9.74 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,582.95
    +247.97 (+0.94%)
     

GoldMining Files Early Warning Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLDG
  • ZGBEF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE-American: GLDG) is issuing this press release under Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Requirements ("NI 62-103") and pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids with respect to the acquisition by the Company of common shares (the "GROY Shares") of Gold Royalty Corp. ("GROY").

On April 12, 2022, the Company acquired 250,000 GROY Shares at an average price of US$4.23 (C$5.33) per share through open market purchases over the facilities of the NYSE American.

Prior to the acquisition, the Company beneficially owned and exercised control and direction of 20,000,000 GROY Shares, representing approximately 14.9% of the outstanding GROY Shares. Immediately following the acquisition, the Company beneficially owned and exercised control and direction of 20,250,000 GROY Shares, representing 15.1% of the outstanding GROY Shares.

The GROY Shares were acquired by the Company for investment purposes, and in the future, the Company may acquire additional securities of GROY, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities the Company holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

An early warning report (the "Report") will be filed by the Company pursuant to NI 62-103 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the profile of GROY. The Company's head office is located at 1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1830, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3. To obtain a copy of the Report, please contact the Company as follows:

GoldMining Inc.
Attn: Pat Obara, Chief Financial Officer
1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1830
Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3
Tel: (855) 630-1001

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-files-early-warning-report-301524431.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c3257.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Apple CEO speaks out on antitrust regulation, Shiba Inu soars, Starbucks shares under pressure

    Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke publicly about antitrust regulation, Shibu Inu stock is up after being added to Robinhood's platform, and Starbucks is under pressure after being downgraded by Citi.

  • Why Gogo Stock Went 10% Higher Today

    The market ended the day in a ho-hum mood after the largest year-over-year inflation reading in over 40 years, but shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) were, well... going. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for March, inflation was up 8.5% year over year -- the fastest rate of increase in over 40 years. Notably, national gas prices are down some 5% since their high in March, and the national average price of gas could continue falling if oil and fossil fuels also fall.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.