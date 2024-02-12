Goldplat (LON:GDP) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Goldplat (LON:GDP) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Goldplat:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = UK£4.3m ÷ (UK£63m - UK£45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Goldplat has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Goldplat's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Goldplat here for free.

What Can We Tell From Goldplat's ROCE Trend?

Goldplat is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 104% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 70% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From Goldplat's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Goldplat has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 76% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Goldplat can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

