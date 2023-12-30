Gold's Gym expands with third location; Cheezus bids farewell to Downtown after 3 years

The newest Gold's Gym opens Friday, Dec. 29, just in time for El Pasoans to make healthier resolutions.

The gym, at 12261 Eastlake Blvd., will open from noon to 8 p.m. for a soft opening. The gym franchise is known for having state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment and often offering group exercise classes, among other activities.

There are two other Gold's Gym locations: 1224 Wedgewood Drive and 12040 Tierra Este Road.

HTeaO coming to East Side

A new franchise that focuses on teas is coming to El Paso. HTeaO, which has a menu of more than 25 different teas, will be opening at 12655 Rojas Drive, near the new Home Depot. Flavors range from traditional to interesting, such as cotton candy, wedding cake and apple pie.

No word on the exact opening date but people interested in working at the tea place can apply for a job on its Website, hteo.com.

Wienerschnitzel coming to East Side

Construction has started on a new Wienerschnitzel in the area near Amazon and Home Depot, 12611 State St.

The chain will continue to bring variety to the busy hub which already has a Kentucky Fried Chicken, Panda Express, a popular Chick-Fil A and Dutch Brothers.

Update on Mutts Canine Cantina

Construction continues on Mutts Canine Cantina at 460 Vin Rambla Drive in the Montecillo neighborhood. The owners are businesswoman April Mendoza and her mother, Pamela Mendoza-Anderson. The site is next to iFly and across from TopGolf.

The business will be El Paso’s first membership dog park and bar and grill. It will include well-maintained and enclosed small and large dog parks, a splash pad with interactive water features and a pup wash with commercial-quality equipment. While the dogs play, the owners will enjoy happy hour specials from two different patio bars, great cuisine and regular events like trivia, live music and holiday celebrations.

“Construction is well underway,” Mendoza said in a release. “This is a dream that has been years in the making and as we see the frame of the building go up, it’s becoming a reality.

The women have been busy creating partnerships in the community. They launched a program, Mutts for Vets, with KLAQ 95.5 FM to pair a deserving veteran with trained service animals. The first recipient, El Pasoan Paul Aragon, who served in the U.S. Army for 10 years, was selected on Veterans Day.

Cheezus opened in April at 210 N. Stanton St. in Downtown. The eatery has a menu that highlights cheese.

Cheezus says goodbye

Unfortunately, the owners of Cheezus, the little place with a big heart for cheesy things, announced their last day was Friday, Dec. 29.

The business, at 210 N. Stanton St., had been a Downtown restaurant for three years.

"Thank you, El Paso for 3 great years downtown. Today will be our last day of service. We hope we get to see as many of you as we can," stated the restaurant's Instagram.

