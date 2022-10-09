U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3500
    +0.2820 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,513.10
    -17.88 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Goldwind and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Strike Deal Bringing the Largest Wind Project in Central Asia

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldwind has secured a new deal with Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company to supply 111 units of GW155-4.5MW turbines, which is the largest of its kind in Uzbekistan and in Central Asia.

The agreement with Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company will see the supply of 111 GW155-4.5MW to the Zarafshan wind farm in the Navoi region in central Uzbekistan. The project delivery is scheduled to be started in the third quarter of 2022 and completed by the end of 2024. Once built and in operation, it will significantly improve the local power mix, powering 500,000 Uzbekistan households and displacing 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. The project will help Uzbekistan achieve the goal of increasing the proportion of green electricity to 25% by 2030.

"Uzbekistan is a pivotal country and geographic center in Central Asia with abundant wind resources. In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan has continued to move forward, bringing various opportunities for two countries to achieve green and low-carbon development. The Zarafshan 500MW wind project is a milestone project for Goldwind to promote China's foreignization of wind power, which will make positive contributions to Uzbekistan's energy transition and create a new model of China-Uzbekistan green 'Belt and Road' cooperation. We are delighted to work with our partners to deliver a successful project for the Uzbekistan market and bring more affordable, reliable and sustainable green energy to the Central Asian market," said Sun Lianhua, General Manager of Goldwind's Central Asia Russian-Speaking Region.

Since "2020-2030 Energy and Power Strategic Plan" in 2020 in Uzbekistan, the development of the country's clean energy industry has continued to accelerate, and it has gradually become a hot spot for clean energy investment in Central Asia. Goldwind entered the market through the first 750kW wind power project in Uzbekistan in 2012. Under the guidance of the "Belt and Road" initiative, Goldwind has given full play to its product and technological advantages, turning itself a major player in the local market. With the global footprints in 32 countries, Goldwind will continue to adhere to the mission of "Innovating for a Brighter Tomorrow ", and jointly build a sustainable and better future.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldwind-and-masdar-abu-dhabi-future-energy-strike-deal-bringing-the-largest-wind-project-in-central-asia-301644279.html

SOURCE Goldwind

Recommended Stories

  • With 42% institutional ownership, Schroders plc (LON:SDR) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Schroders plc ( LON:SDR ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon's on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc performed a U-turn by proposing to buy Twitter at the agreed price having spent months trying to get out of the deal, just as a Delaware Court was getting ready to rule on the standoff. "This is unique in many cases," said Arturo Bris, Professor of Finance and Director of IMD World Competitiveness Center.

  • Giants sign Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster, elevate two

    The New York Giants have signed DB Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster and elevated two, including QB Davis Webb, for a Week 5 game.

  • ‘The US dammed us up’: how drought is threatening Navajo ties to ancestral lands

    As climate crisis chokes Arizona, tribal regions often lack natural resources and are most vulnerable to the impacts of drought

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While Wall Street Is (Again) Focusing on the Negatives

    After a brief respite in the hope that inflation had peaked, the stock market has taken another tumble recently as Wall Street returned its focus to all the negatives. Three highly resilient companies that some of our contributors believe are great buys amid all the negativity are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): The market goes up and down over time, and there's nothing you can do about that.

  • Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer

    The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term.

  • Solar Rollout Rouses Resistance in Europe’s Countryside

    Europe’s plans to expand solar power in response to soaring energy prices are running into thick rulebooks in France, local opposition in Spain and layers of bureaucracy in Italy.

  • Desperate Europeans Return to the World’s Oldest Fuel for Warmth

    (Bloomberg) -- Not far from Berlin’s Tempelhof airport, Peter Engelke is putting up a new security gate at his warehouse because of concerns about desperate people pilfering his stock. The precious asset at risk is firewood.Engelke’s actions reflect growing anxiety across Europe as the continent braces for energy shortfalls, and possibly blackouts, this winter. The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is the latest sign of the region’s critical position as Russia slashes supplies in

  • 2 Fat Bears Have Formed A Friendship Experts Say Is Groundbreaking

    It's Fat Bear Week, and an unlikely friendship is in bloom.

  • Floridians return to hurricane-hit island

    Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, despite limited access to some areas. (Oct. 7)

  • Bell wins Clean50 awards for environmental innovation and accomplishment

    Bell announced today that it has been recognized by Clean50 – a national sustainability organization – for its commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Clean50 has named Bell the inaugural GHG Reductions Champion for achieving meaningful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions, in addition to recognizing Bell's solar cell site initiative for its environmental innovation.

  • Julia turns into hurricane, forecast shows heavy rain, flash-flood risk in Central America

    Hurricane Julia was passing by the Colombian island of San Andres Saturday night as it dashed across the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua, where it was expected to make landfall this weekend.

  • U.N. secretary-general seeks increased aid for Pakistan, other 'climate-vulnerable' nations

    Speaking to the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters on Friday morning, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for increased global aid to Pakistan and other developing nations suffering from extreme weather driven by climate change.

  • How storm surge kills: Hurricane Ian showed Florida why we’re told to leave

    Mitch Pacyna kept his eye on the weather, even before the wind picked up, the first drops of rain fell or the floodwater rose along his street. He’d felt safe on Fort Myers Beach, a place where he knew the bartenders, worked as a greeter at the library and watched orange sunsets with his longtime partner. So safe, he decided to stay even as Hurricane Ian bore down. He and Mary Wojciechowski ...

  • This $108 Bamboo Home Is a Lifeline for Future Flood Victims

    Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of PakistanAfter leaving more than 100 people dead and causing an immense amount of devastation throughout the Gulf Coast and Southeast, Hurricane Ian has reminded Americans once again of the havoc extreme floods can cause to our communities. But Ian wasn’t even the worst lesson in flood dangers this year—nor was the extreme rainfall in Seoul that left Parasite-style basement homes flooded in August.Halfway around the globe, Pakistan is still reeling from catastro

  • New satellite mapping with AI can quickly pinpoint hurricane damage across an entire state to spot where people may be trapped

    New satellite mapping techniques can quickly locate washed out and damaged areas. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty ImagesHurricane Ian left an extraordinarily broad path of destruction across much of South Florida. That was evident in reports from the ground, but it also shows up in satellite data. Using a new method, our team of spatial and environmental analysts was able to quickly provide a rare big picture view of damage across the entire state. Satellite images and artificial intelligence r

  • Hurricane risk models 'aren’t capturing what’s happening': Former FEMA director

    Florida’s insurance market was depleted long before Hurricane Ian made landfall, with six insurers deemed insolvent this year alone. The aftermath of the most powerful storm to hit Southern Florida is expected to exacerbate the slow moving crisis further, leaving millions of residents in the state without insurance coverage.

  • Crews in Florida work to clear debris, restore power in hurricane-ravaged communities

    Efforts to clean up hard-hit areas in southwestern Florida are underway more than one week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. CBS News' Enrique Acevedo is in Fort Myers, where the community is coming together to rebuild.

  • Grain Shippers Slowed by Mississippi River Drought Also Race Against Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Shippers struggling to move grains and fertilizer along a dried-up Mississippi River are also racing to beat the start of winter in the northern Midwest, when the river freezes and commerce shuts down. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the world’s biggest crop traders, said in a note to its clients this week that shipments planned for the upper Mississippi River should be completed as soon as possible to arrive in time before the river’s northern reaches begin to shut down next m

  • Fort Myers Beach: Island to reopen to residents, property owners in staggered entrances Sunday

    Fort Myers Beach town government taking over Hurricane Ian response management from fire district and search teams.