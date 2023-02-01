U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Goldwynn Resort & Residences Debuts on Cable Beach in The Bahamas

·5 min read

New, yet nostalgic luxury retreat brings an authentic, boutique island resort experience to iconic Nassau

NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldwynn Resort & Residences, "Where All Great Things Come to a Beginning," announces today its highly-anticipated opening on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas. The intimate, modern retreat is perfectly positioned on a pristine stretch of beach and elevates seaside luxury in the destination by extending refined, yet relaxed service paired with nostalgic, mid-century modern architecture that channels a vibe and time of early Bahamian tourism from the mid-60s. In celebration, guests can enjoy a 20 percent offer for stays booked by February 28, 2023, for travel between February and November 30, 2023.

Goldwynn Resort &amp; Residences on Cable Beach in the Bahamas
Goldwynn Resort & Residences on Cable Beach in the Bahamas

The only Bahamian member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Goldwynn Resort is designed with a nod to the seaside travel of yesteryear combined with the best in today's luxury travel. Conceptualized to celebrate the nostalgia of a grand era of travel, Wynn Hospitality LTD. presents their spin on a luxury Bahamian holiday with privacy and personal service, world-class cuisine, and an epic seaside location.

"At Goldwynn Resort, we are dedicated to providing the best in-luxury service and an experience that mirrors a contemporary island-living philosophy," said Paul Wynn, of Wynn Hospitality, LTD, developer of Goldwynn Resort & Residences. "Matched with our private yet prime location, guests are encouraged to immerse themselves and appreciate the aspects of Bahamian culture from cuisine and art to nature both on-property and within the surrounding destination."

Located just fifteen minutes from Linden Pindling International Airport and ten minutes from downtown Nassau, Goldwynn Resort features 81 residential-style accommodations including studios, one- two- and three-bedroom suites, and three expansive Edge suites. The three-bedroom signature Goldwynn Suite is the ultimate in an oceanfront resort stay, featuring 1,940 square feet of interior space, three balconies, two terraces and 270 degrees of unobstructed ocean views. All studios and suites feature full kitchens or kitchenettes, private balconies and views of the Bahamian ocean or manicured golf course. Curated artwork from local Bahamian artists, rich textures, bespoke design elements and a dazzling palette of bright whites, cool blues, and sun-kissed metallics that capture the color journey of a typical Bahamian day adorn each room.

Guests can embark on a culinary journey at Amara, the resort's open-air eatery located on the infinity-pool deck. Matching, light fare and libations with views of the Cable Beach coastline guests can opt to dine poolside in a private, butler-serviced cabana, just steps from the water's edge. Atria is a stylish, yet unpretentious casual hub infused with natural light and showcases the hemisphere's tallest indoor relief sculpture -- a spectacular five-story art installation by Bahamian master artist, Kishan Munroe. Bar Paul, a casual lounge by day and an energizing space by night, creates an inviting atmosphere with panoramic oceanfront views. In March, the resort will debut its signature restaurant, OIA, featuring a fusion of flavors influenced by MediterrAsian specialties and rooted in Japanese traditions of preparation and presentation.

Also in March, Rhizophora Spa will open and welcome guests to a holistic ecosystem where they can stabilize and maintain their well-being through the power of touch, ancient rituals, and mind body wellness technologies. Treatments are designed with VOYA and Biologique Recherche products to deliver a high-quality spa experience, bringing guests to a new level of peace and relaxation. This intimate and island chic sanctuary includes three treatment rooms, inclusive of one multi-purpose room where guests can enjoy multiple simultaneous spa and salon treatments, a beautiful nail salon and an outdoor cabana where guests can bask in the beautiful Bahamian seaside atmosphere.

The stunning beachfront resort that sits merely 50 feet away from the turquoise waters, also features 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space to accommodate small weddings, corporate events and a wide array of special occasion and celebratory memorable escapes. Goldwynn Resort offers daily and seasonal on-site programming including cultural events, dive-in movie nights, and a special weekend oceanfront brunch experience, and works with local restaurants, attractions, and shops to extend guests exclusive offers to encourage them to explore and appreciate aspects of Bahamian cuisine, art, nature and culture.

For images: Dropbox link here

For more information: www.goldwynnresorts.com

Visit GoldwynnResorts.com and connect with us: Facebook and Instagram at @goldwynnresortbahamas and on LinkedIn at goldwynn-resort-residences.

About Wynn Hospitality LTD.

Wynn Hospitality LTD. has been in business since 1984. The company has developed and owned approximately $1.5 billion of real estate, primarily in Toronto, Canada, The United States, Middle East, and Caribbean. Their impressive portfolio includes other endeavors such as a Toronto fitness chain and a 50% interest in one of the most prolific solar energy companies in their home province of Ontario. Recently, the Wynn brothers started a charitable foundation that they have capitalized with a $220M contribution. As permanent residents of The Bahamas, The Wynn Family is passionate about the country and its people and is proud to be developing Goldwynn Resort & Residences.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travelers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm, and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact a travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.

About Goldwynn Resort & Residences

Goldwynn Resort & Residences is a luxury oceanfront resort on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas, designed for travelers who appreciate boutique design with a nostalgic edge. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Goldwynn offers 81 residential-style studios & suites, two restaurants and two lounges, an intimate spa, 24-hour fitness center and non-motorized watersports within the sanctuary of a secluded tropical hideaway. Goldwynn Resort brings Bahamian travel back to its most elemental form, providing a one-of-a-kind boutique resort experience that feels as good as it looks. Through authentic experiences, a relaxed ambiance, and extraordinary service, we indulge our guests and empower the employees to make every minute on property second to none.

Goldwynn Resort &amp; Residences
Goldwynn Resort & Residences
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldwynn-resort--residences-debuts-on-cable-beach-in-the-bahamas-301736541.html

SOURCE Goldwynn Resort & Residences

