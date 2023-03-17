Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing number of women participants to boost the market | Analysis on Impact of US crises- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is estimated to grow by USD 1,265.96 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increase in women participants is notably driving the market growth. Women across the world are actively taking part in various sports globally, with a decreasing disparity in the number of male and female athletes. Various organizations run promotional campaigns to promote women in sports. Such initiatives are expected to increase the number of women participants. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report- Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market 2023-2027

Technological advances in golf sports and products are a key trend in the market. The use of technology helps players get better at golf. Some examples of this include the redesign of golf clubs, the use of positioning system devices, and the adoption of swing analysis. New styles of clothes are being designed to help improve their stance and alignment. Vendors are using advanced technologies and materials to produce golf clothing. Such innovations will help golfers play in any weather condition. Thus, the demand for golf apparel is expected to increase during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (men, women, and children), and product (apparel, footwear, and accessories).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel includes different retail formats such as specialty and sports stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, outlets, and warehouse clubs. The expansion of sports stores by key vendors will drive the growth of this segment. Vendors are focusing on increasing their geographic presence by collaborating with large retail outlets. Therefore, the high popularity of these stores is expected to aid the sales of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US – Major challenges

The threat of counterfeit golf products is challenging the market growth.

Counterfeit golf bags are made using low-cost materials.

In addition, most of these products are of inferior quality when compared to their genuine counterparts.

As a result, counterfeit products impact golf accessory, apparel, and footwear businesses significantly.

This, in turn, harms the reputation and lowers the profits of legitimate businesses.

Many counterfeit golf products are sold on online retail platforms and auction websites.

Therefore, the increasing digitization and the growth in e-commerce platforms can increase penetration of counterfeit products.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

