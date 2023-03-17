U.S. markets closed

Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing number of women participants to boost the market | Analysis on Impact of US crises- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is estimated to grow by USD 1,265.96 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increase in women participants is notably driving the market growth. Women across the world are actively taking part in various sports globally, with a decreasing disparity in the number of male and female athletes. Various organizations run promotional campaigns to promote women in sports. Such initiatives are expected to increase the number of women participants. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report- Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market 2023-2027

Technological advances in golf sports and products are a key trend in the market. The use of technology helps players get better at golf. Some examples of this include the redesign of golf clubs, the use of positioning system devices, and the adoption of swing analysis. New styles of clothes are being designed to help improve their stance and alignment. Vendors are using advanced technologies and materials to produce golf clothing. Such innovations will help golfers play in any weather condition. Thus, the demand for golf apparel is expected to increase during the forecast period.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (men, women, and children), and product (apparel, footwear, and accessories).

  • The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel includes different retail formats such as specialty and sports stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, outlets, and warehouse clubs. The expansion of sports stores by key vendors will drive the growth of this segment. Vendors are focusing on increasing their geographic presence by collaborating with large retail outlets. Therefore, the high popularity of these stores is expected to aid the sales of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments (2023 to 2027) - Download a
sample report

Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US Major challenges

  • The threat of counterfeit golf products is challenging the market growth.

  • Counterfeit golf bags are made using low-cost materials.

  • In addition, most of these products are of inferior quality when compared to their genuine counterparts.

  • As a result, counterfeit products impact golf accessory, apparel, and footwear businesses significantly.

  • This, in turn, harms the reputation and lowers the profits of legitimate businesses.

  • Many counterfeit golf products are sold on online retail platforms and auction websites.

  • Therefore, the increasing digitization and the growth in e-commerce platforms can increase penetration of counterfeit products.

  • These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023
to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The golf equipment market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,418.41 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (golf clubs, golf balls, golf shoes, and golf bags), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The golf clubs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 715.32 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (leisure and professional), product (woods, irons, putters, and wedges), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Golf Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,265.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.62

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC, ams OSRAM AG, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, ELBA SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Leedarson IoT Technology Inc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., LSI Industries Inc., Luminus Inc., Nichia Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Signify NV, and Schneider Electric SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Product

  • 8.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by Product

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

  • 12.4 Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC

  • 12.5 ams OSRAM AG

  • 12.6 Dialight Plc

  • 12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.8 General Electric Co.

  • 12.9 IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

  • 12.10 Leedarson IoT Technology Inc.

  • 12.11 Legrand SA

  • 12.12 LG Corp.

  • 12.13 Luminus Inc.

  • 12.14 Nichia Corp.

  • 12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.16 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.17 Signify NV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

