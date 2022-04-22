U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,646.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,705.25
    -23.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.50
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.91
    -0.88 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.00
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.18
    +2.86 (+14.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2912
    -0.0122 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9580
    -0.3980 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,729.73
    -915.69 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.80
    -22.13 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.09
    -24.86 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US: 3.95% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (men, women, and children) and Distribution channel (offline and online) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market Value in US is set to grow by USD 1.12 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The rising number of new product launches is notably driving the market growth in US, although factors such as threat of counterfeit golf products may impede market growth. Moreover, the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market is segmented by end-user (men, women, and children) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Download Our Sample Report to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

Vendors are focusing on developing new golf apparel, footwear, and accessories that not only have unique designs but can also provide more comfort to wearers. Market vendors are expanding their product portfolios with the aim of increasing their sales. They are launching new products with innovative styles to enhance the comfort of users. New product launches and the expansion of current product lines are some of the most preferred marketing strategies adopted by the vendors in the market to gain more market shares and retain their existing market shares. With the increasing number of product launches and the rising adoption of these products among customers, the market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The increasing demand for golf products has simultaneously led to a rise in the influx of counterfeit products into the market. Counterfeiting refers to the branding and sales of unauthorized products, which poses a major challenge for genuine vendors. Counterfeit golf bags are manufactured using low-cost, non-standard materials. Counterfeit golf products affect consumers as well as the genuine manufacturers of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories. Consumers who buy counterfeit goods, either knowingly or unknowingly, often get low-quality goods. Most consumers cannot distinguish between original products and counterfeit products and buy the latter due to their low cost, which affects the brand and sales of genuine companies. Hence, vendors are undertaking active measures to stop counterfeiting. Many of these counterfeit golf products are sold on online retail platforms and auction websites. With increasing digitization and the growth in e-commerce platforms, the penetration of counterfeit products is likely to increase, which will hamper the growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US during the forecast period.

Download sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market share growth in US by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. The majority of participants in golf as a regular sport and in tournaments are men. The growing baby boomer population and high consumer spending in the US will drive the demand for golf apparel, footwear, and accessories in the men segment. The availability of distinct and advanced product offerings, in terms of the design, from key vendors is propelling demand from men who play golf.

Request for a sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Acushnet Holdings Corp.- The company offers a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories through its brand FootJoy.

  • adidas AG- The company offers a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories such as shoes, t-shirts, and shorts.

  • Bridgestone Corp.- The company offers a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories such as caps, t-shirts, hats, and shoes.

  • Callaway Golf Co.

  • Mizuno Corp.

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • VF Corp.

Moreover, the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on the launch of new products with innovative designs and technology to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports Include:

Equestrian Protective Clothing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The equestrian protective clothing market share is expected to increase by USD 283.3 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 2.04%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Sports Sunglasses Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sports sunglasses market share is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

US and Rest of North America

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US and Rest of North America

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Acushnet Holdings Corp.

  • adidas AG

  • Bridgestone Corp.

  • Callaway Golf Co.

  • Mizuno Corp.

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • VF Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golf-apparel-footwear-and-accessories-market-in-us-3-95-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-end-user-men-women-and-children-and-distribution-channel-offline-and-online---forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025--301530241.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • China Urges Big Investors to Buy Stocks After Market Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- China prodded some of the country’s banks, insurers to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide toward a two-year low. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe nation’s securities

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Tesla earnings blow away expectations with record profit and EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Tesla's strong quarterly earnings beat, how the EV manufacturer is developing its production to match demand, and the growing competition in the EV space.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Weak subscriber numbers had investors fleeing the stock, and a poor outlook for adding customers led to a single-day drop of 35%. The question is whether those advantages outweigh a glaring weakness that showed up in the subscriber numbers of the entertainment stock. Here are three reasons to buy Netflix and one reason to sell. Amid a slight decline in its subscriber base compared with the fourth quarter, Netflix stock wiped out more than four years' worth of gains.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Buy These 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks at Discounted Prices, Say Analysts

    We all know how the markets started this year by falling into correction territory. Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks were no exception, although there was no clear trend in the segment. Major EVs have fallen between 5% and 50% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 6% drop. Inflation is a key to understanding that performance. EVs will require new factory processes in their manufacture, and new sets of raw materials – and those raw materials don’t come cheap. A combination of increasing demand, pro

  • Is Intel Corp. (INTC) Still Worth Investing ?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of Q1 22, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented ~38% of assets. The concentration at the top of the portfolio declined slightly as some lower weighted positions have increased […]

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Says This On Inflation; Elon Musk Makes Twitter Move; Tesla Stock Gains Fade

    The Dow fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set his sights on inflation. Elon Musk made a Twitter takeover move. Tesla gains faded.