From golf to a 'House of Glamour,' these eight businesses opened in the Wilmington area

Porch Concepts, Wilmington

On March 6, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for Porch Concepts. Founded in 2015 by Paul and Mary Maki, Porch Concepts boasts over 24,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor showroom space, making it the largest outdoor furniture showroom on the Carolina coast. It carries a diverse range of products including resin wicker, poly-lumber, powder-coated aluminum, teak, natural rattan, indoor and outdoor barstools, and also offers Murphy Console Beds. The store is located at 7036 Market St.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, Wilmington

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on March 14 for Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, located at 140 Hays Lane, Suite 160. The business is a cutting-edge wellness solution administered by licensed medical professionals in a serene spa environment. Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Details: 910-399-7396 or IV Therapy & IV Drip Infusions | Prime IV (primeivhydration.com).

Bombschells House of Glamour, Southport

Pictured from left: Felicia Sexton, chamber board member and ambassador; Brandy Schell, cosmetologist and co-founder; Hannah Altman, spray tan artist; Toni Schell, massage therapist and co-founder; and Briton Campbell Hollister, chamber ambassador.

Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bombschells House of Glamour, a full-service salon and spa, including hair services, waxing, spray tans and massage therapy. The business is located at 817 N. Howe St., Unit 7, Southport.

Brandy Schell, a 17-year veteran of the salon business, offers full color, cuts and facial waxing. She is well versed in the French technique. Toni Schell has been a licensed North Carolina massage therapist for over 27 years. She specializes in many modalities including deep tissue, sports, Swedish and hot stone massage, medicupping, Thai massage and reflexology. Schell is also a licensed esthetician. Experience a customized expert spray tan service with skilled artist Hannah Altman.

Fussy Mussy Children's Boutique, Wilmington

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 1 for Fussy Mussy Children's Boutique. The store is located at 1900 Eastwood Road, Unit 34 in Lumina Station. The store carries a collection of children's gift and clothing. Details: https://fussymussycb.com/.

Monarch Roofing, Wilmington

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and networking event on March 6 for Monarch Roofing at the Wilmington location, 3621 Market St.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, Wilmington

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on March 21 for FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers for its new and expanded facility located at 2467 S. 17th St., Unit A, Wilmington. The center is led by Roy Oake, president and general manager, providing cutting-edge physical therapy and balance treatments. Some of offering are the FYZICAL Exclusive Balance Treatment Paradigm, solo-step overhead support system, FYZICAL BodyQ Medical Fitness Program, HyperIce Recovery Room, and the SuperFeet RX 3D-Modeled Custom Orthotics.

TD Bank, Leland

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on March 9 for TD Bank, located at 1100 Town Lake Drive, Leland. The bank offers a full range of services from an ATM, walk-in Monday-Saturday and drive-through hours 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

The Golf Barn, Winnabow

The Golf Barn is a family fun place for all ages offering Toptracer range, pitch and putt and miniature golf. The Golf Barn is located at 7 Bell Swamp Connection N.E. in Winnabow.

