Golf star Francesco Molinari: Why I use big data

Using big data to help improve one’s odds of winning isn’t just a task for wealthy quant traders on Wall Street looking to score epic profits. Big data analysis continues to find its way into the sports arena, and among the elite players out on the golf course.

“I am an analytical player,” Turin, Italy-born PGA Tour star Francesco Molinari told Yahoo Finance in an interview. Molinari isn’t here simply analyzing yardage to pin data via a range finder (illegal on tour) or an Apple Watch (can’t use those either). No, he is carefully scrutinizing his own performance data — everything from putting stats to ShotLink data.

So far, Molinari, 37, has been nicely rewarded for channeling his inner quant.

Molinari — currently No. 24 in the world golf rankings — has had a remarkable showing on tour the last few years. Known for consistency, he has made five straight FedEx Cups and won the 2018 Open Championship, his first major championship win. Molinari led the 2019 Masters with seven holes to go before Tiger Woods chased him down on the back nine.

All in, Molinari has won six times on the European Tour and three times on the PGA Tour. He has hauled in more than $15 million in winnings during a pro career that started back in 2004.

Not too shabby.

Yahoo Finance spoke with Molinari — who is teeing it up alongside fellow PGA Tour stars Tiger Woods at this week’s Genesis Invitational on the famed Riviera Country Club — about his 2020 game plan on and off the golf course.

Major championship winner Francesco Molinari gets ready to tee off. Molinari tells Yahoo Finance he is big on using data to help improve his chances of winning. More

Brian Sozzi: What areas of your game are you working on right now?

Francesco Molinari: It’s an ever-evolving process. Little tweaks here and there. Obviously the off-season is a great time to make some bigger changes compared to the regular season. I think my ball-striking wasn’t as good the last few months so I would like to get that back into top shape. But then also, looking at the stats during the winter we were lucky on the tour we get all the ShotLink data. So I do a bit of research on that and use some numbers to see where we need to improve and do better.

Sozzi: How hard is it to top a year like the one you had in 2019?

Molinari: There is always the pursuit of always trying to get back to perfection. I am an analytical player, so I look at numbers at the end of the season and every year it varies. But there are always chances to get better and improve. Obviously that is my focus this year and hopefully the results reflect the improvement.

Sozzi: You mentioned you are an analytical player. What type of data do you study?

Molinari: Shots gained is always one area of the game. My caddie and I look a lot strategically at the courses we are going to play. When we do the schedule for the year, we start looking at different courses and looking at the historical data for every course. Some courses it might pay off to be more aggressive whereas others you want to be more conservative.

Data is a huge part of our sport just like it is in every modern sport.

Sozzi: Do you think you have too much data at your disposal and it may be better to go on feel?

Molinari: It needs to be a combination of the two. You don’t want to completely forget your instinct and your feel. At the same time, data is a great tool that we have to see historically what has been working on certain courses. This week we are at Riviera. The 10th hole is a great example of one of the best three or four holes we play each year. I think your instinct would suggest to go more conservative, but looking at the numbers historically going for the green statistically is a half a shot better in terms of scoring.

Sometimes your instinct might fool you.

Sozzi: It’s time again for the Masters. What does your prep look like?

Molinari: It’s always in the back of your mind. It’s kind of dangerous if you start too early to prepare for it. There are lots of tournaments every week on tour. My approach has always been more to focus week to week. Of course having a general plan on how I want to get to Augusta and other majors is important.