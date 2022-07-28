Golf tourism market to Register USD 41.04 Bn growth, Segmentations by Type and geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 41.04 billion at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the golf tourism market is the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide. The golf tourism market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham and Baker Co. among others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Golf Tourism Market Analysis Report by Type, Geography and the Segment Forecasts".
Key Market Driver
The increasing importance of golf infrastructure across the globe is one of the main elements influencing the golf tourist business. The majority of these facilities are inaccessible to the general public since they are situated in private clubs, golf resorts, and real estate with a golf focus. The majority of the world's golf courses were located in North America, followed by Europe and Asia. Throughout the forecast period, the global golf tourism market is expected to experience significant growth as a consequence of the expansion of golf courses in these regions.
However, the increasing threat from fantasy golf may impede the market growth is one of the factors hindering the Golf Tourism Market growth.
Golf Tourism Market Geography Outlook
North America will account for 53% of market growth. The main golf tourism markets in North America are the US and Canada. Compared to the MEA and South American markets, this region's market will increase more quickly. Throughout the projection period, the growth of the golf tourism market in North America will be aided by the presence of well-developed economies, pleasant weather conditions, the availability of a range of terrains, and widespread media coverage of the sport.
Golf Tourism Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gamification market report covers the following areas:
Golf Tourism Market Size
Golf Tourism Market Trends
Golf Tourism Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the Technological developments in the golf industry to improve golf tourism prospects as one of the prime reasons driving the Golf Tourism Market growth during the next few years.
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.83%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 41.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
31.56
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham and Baker Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
