Golimumab Market Set to Register a CAGR of 5.73% During 2023 – 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study the Golimumab Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.73%. The report analyzes the vital strategies, factors, competitive landscape, industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

· Increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases will drive the market's revenue growth.

· North America to register the fastest-revenue growth in the global Golimumab market.

· Increasing public awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune diseases will fuel the market's growth.

Golimumab Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 5.73% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indications, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, is driving the revenue growth of the global Golimumab market. Furthermore, increased demand for golimumab and other biologic medications, increasing public awareness about autoimmune diseases, the rising geriatric population, and improved diagnosis and treatment contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global Golimumab market from three perspectives: Indications, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Indications Segmentation: Based on the indication, the Golimumab market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The rheumatoid arthritis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and the growing acceptance of golimumab as a preferred therapy option due to its effectiveness and safety profile.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the Golimumab market is segmented into acute hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the market due to the presence of experienced healthcare experts at hospital pharmacies who can provide patients with personalized drugs and dose recommendations.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The global Golimumab market is segmented based on the region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Golimumab market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of North America is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, the rising need for biologics, the availability of modern healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of leading market players in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global Golimumab market are:

· Pfizer, Inc.

· Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

· Sanofi Aventis Pharma India

· Teva Pharmaceuticals

· Merck & Co.

· Wockhardt Ltd.

· Lyka Hetero Labs

· Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited

· ACS Dobfar S.p.A.

· Viatris Inc.

The Golimumab market is extremely competitive, with many multinational companies involved. Market leaders participate in mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market share and launch new drugs and products.

Recent developments:

· Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., announced in October 2021 that it has signed a licensing and supply agreement with Pharmapark LLC for BAT2206, under which Pharmapark will own the exclusive rights to distribute and market the drug in Russia and other CIS countries.

