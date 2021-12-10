'Lord of the Rings: Gollum' reveals new gameplay footage

Gollum promises to be a journey through Middle Earth through the eyes of one of its least heroic inhabitants. Now we're getting to lay eyes on how it'll look in action, thanks to a new trailer released during the Game Awards.

We've been teased with some idea of its locales already, like the fire and brimstone of Mordor, and the lush forest of Mirkwood. It's also been revealed that dialog options will allow players to carve a narrative path based on the choices of either the bitter and debauched Gollum, or his timid but moral alter-ego Smeagol.

Initially scheduled for release in 2021, Daedalic Entertainments Gollum is set to come out at some point next year, and will be available for PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Switch. The company has also claimed it will be the first in a series of games set in Tolkien's worlds.