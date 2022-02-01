U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,500.75
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,903.25
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.40
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9840
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,507.79
    +1,353.19 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.56
    +49.38 (+5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

GomSpace (provider of nanosatellites) announces its quarterly results for the fourth quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOMX.ST

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") announces its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2021. The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com). The following is taken from the quarterly report:

Fourth quarter summary

1 October – 31 December 2021 (2020)

  • Order intake increased to T.SEK 286,667 (73,441)

  • Net revenues increased to T.SEK 81,125 (72,256)

  • Gross margin increased to 38% (33%)

  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to T.SEK 3,473 (310)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.10 (a negative 0.08)

1 January – 31 December 2021 (2022)

  • Order intake increased to T.SEK 552,959 (270,703)

  • Net revenues increased to T.SEK 213,605 (194,576)

  • Gross margin is 23% (24%)

  • Operating profit (EBIT) is negative T.SEK 30,009 (a negative 30,261)

  • Earnings per share were a negative SEK 0.50 (a negative 0.83)

  • The Board proposes no dividend for 2021

Outlook

  • We almost reached our full-year outlook for 2021 of M.SEK 215-235 with full-year revenue of M.SEK 214

  • In 2022, we expect to generate M.SEK 264-292 in revenue i.e., a growth of 30%

  • In 2022, we expect EBIT margin to be better than -15%. Earnings next year will be impacted by increased investments in product development of standard products, which will improve margins in future projects.

Events

  • In November 2021, we signed a contract with Politecnico di Milano valued at M.SEK 5.8 to support the H.E.R.M.E.S. mission with products

  • In December 2021, we signed a contract with Unseen Labs valued at M.SEK 8 to establish the next-generation satellite platform

  • In December 2021, we signed a contract with the Colombian Air Force valued at M.SEK 6.1 for the continuation of the FACTSAT-2 satellite mission

  • In December 2021, we signed a contract with ESA valued at M.EUR 24 to implement ESA SCOUT-1 mission for climate observation (CubeMAP)

"In the fourth quarter, the order intake was impressive M.SEK 287. As we communicated in the third quarter, we now have an even more robust and diversified order backlog with a value of M.SEK 540.

Revenue increased to M.SEK 81 compared to M.SEK 72 last year. We almost reached our full-year revenue guidance of M.SEK 215-235, with full-year revenue of MSEK 214.

In the quarter, we improved cash flow from primary operating activities with M.SEK 40 through improved working capital and operational performance.

We have concluded our second consecutive year with positive cash flow from operating activities. Even though the year started with a headwind due to the global shortage of components, we have improved our profitability and ended the fourth quarter with positive operating profit.

To improve our profitability, we continuously focus on decreasing non-recurrent engineering and increasing the R&D investment level and strive to reach GomSpace's full operating and financial potential, with a higher degree of product content in our revenue stream.
When we have fully productized, we will increase margin and scalability." CEO Niels Buus commented.

For more information, please contact:
Niels Buus (CEO)
Tel: +45 40 31 55 57
E-mail: nbu@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous
GomSpace Group AB (publ) is obligated to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on February 1, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace--provider-of-nanosatellites--announces-its-quarterly-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-2021,c3495948

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/3495948/1527835.pdf

GomSpace Financial Report Q4, 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/3495948/9e3cfd416ca59096.pdf

Press release - Q4 2021 Interim Report - summary

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/financial-report,c3005935

Financial report

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gomspace-provider-of-nanosatellites-announces-its-quarterly-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-2021-301472330.html

SOURCE GomSpace A/S

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • NXP Semiconductors tops earnings estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details NXP Semiconductors' earnings beat across sectors.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Novavax, Beyond Meat Jump After Call for a Meme-Stock Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. jumped alongside other growth-oriented stocks in Monday trading after an Evercore ISI strategist suggested some of the battered meme stocks could rebound in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2

  • Bears beware. Past corrections for the S&P 500 are only 15% on average, outside of recessions

    The S&P 500 narrowly avoids correction territory several times in January, defined as a 10% or more fall from a record finish. Why a 20% plunge into a bear market for the index isn't likely without a recession.

  • Turbulent January could bode poorly for rest of year for U.S. stocks

    Even as the market recouped some losses in the last two sessions of the month, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 5.3% in January, its biggest monthly drop since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. GRAPHIC: January to forget in the U.S. stock market, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/JANUARY/zdvxoarknpx/chart.png Some investors are taking profits after the S&P 500 in 2021 finished its best three-year run in two decades and as the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates after equities were supported by the central bank's post-pandemic easy money policies. Since 1950, when the S&P 500 is positive in January, the index has climbed an average of 11.9% for the final 11 months of year, according to LPL Financial.