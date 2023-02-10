"Gone are the days of influencer marketing being executed in isolation" says Influencer, with new senior appointment

Influencer has announced the appointment of Luke Barnes, ex-Chief Digital Officer & Chief Revenue Officer of VICE, as President, EMEA.

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global influencer marketing business, Influencer has today announced the appointment of digital media veteran Luke Barnes as President, EMEA. The appointment signals Influencer's continued dedication to cementing the integration of influencer marketing into the wider marketing mix, while also signalling the start of an aggressive EMEA expansion plan.

Influencer is committed to creators being a key part of every single segment of a brand's media plan, signifying creators' importance in the future of advertising. Gone are the days of influencer marketing being executed in isolation, with many brands looking towards more dedicated strategies. These brands are seeing budgets allocated to influencer marketing driving uplift around metrics that may be stagnating elsewhere, such as recall and conversion, suggesting that influencer marketing can move higher up the funnel rather than remaining as a purely tactical activation. These are strategies that are already being undertaken by the likes of Google Pixel, Nike and Hilton. This evolution also comes at a time when the economic situation means brands must monitor their marketing ROI more closely than ever.

Luke's appointment supports Influencer's commitment to offering clients a more integrated approach to influencer marketing. Similarly to branded content 5 years ago, now is a point where creator-led marketing can truly own the role of speaking to younger audiences, those with the highest disposable income, and Luke's experience can help Influencer to be the leaders in this charge. Luke brings with him vast experience from the publisher side of the digital media industry, having worked at VICE for the past 7 years. Here, Luke held the role of CDO and CRO, EMEA, among others, at VICE Media Group, taking responsibility for the EMEA and APAC business across their digital media titles. Luke also has great experience in the creator space, begining his career as an entrepreneur within the social media creator space, selling his business in 2012 to L.A. based theAudience, where he launched the UK operation.

Influencer CEO Ben Jeffries said: "Luke is a relentless business builder, and brings with him a huge amount of entrepreneurial spirit - both of which are things that very much align with our company values. His vast experience in identifying industry opportunities and growing businesses will be of paramount importance as we look to grow Influencer and improve the way we service clients in the EMEA region in 2023."

Influencer is a data-led, global influencer marketing business with a unique, end-to-end 'people power & platform power' approach. Their data-led ideation studio, brand platform and creator app deliver impact at scale. Influencer is championing a movement towards 'True Human Influence' - the more tangible, scaled outcomes creators can drive beyond just likes and impressions. Amazon, Coca-Cola, Visit Dubai, TikTok and Meta, and brands across every vertical tap into the power of True Human Influence all year round.

