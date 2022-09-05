U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.10
    +3.23 (+3.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1503
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6100
    +0.4580 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,757.50
    +63.36 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.77
    -6.90 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.19
    -10.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

GONEO launches the new silent series portable power stations

·3 min read

The series provides users with a comfortable noise-free experience when using electricity outdoors

NINGBO, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GONEO, an international brand owned by Gongniu Group, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer-demand oriented electrical products, has made its new Silent series portable power stations available on Amazon.com. With a sufficient and stable power supply that powers electrical devices outdoors, the Silent series features a noise-free design that allows users to immerse themselves in nature while camping, delivering a quiet and comfortable experience when using electricity.

By using GONEO's unique outdoor power cooling technology, the fan that is a necessary component of traditional outdoor energy storage products is eliminated, bringing the noise level down to below 5dB. The fanless Silent series significantly enhances the camping experience for campers and outdoors enthusiasts by addressing the noise problem they may face when charging electrical products in the wild.

  • When fishing lakeside, or from a kayak or canoe in quiet waters, the Silent series can provide power to electronic devices without making noise that may disturb and scare away the fish.

  • When used in combination with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine for an overnight retreat at the campground, the Silent Series soundlessly provides uninterrupted power to the machine so that the campers can sleep undisturbed.

  • When camping out with the whole family, the power station can charge everyone's devices overnight without making any noise, creating a quieter and more comfortable sleeping environment for both children and adults.

The Goneo Silent series includes 300W/303Wh, 600W/607Wh and 1000W/1016Wh models with 3 different power outputs and battery capacities that meet the expectations of campers and outdoors enthusiasts who need to charge outdoor appliances with different power outputs in various camping scenarios.

 

Goneo Silent 300W

Goneo Silent 600W

Goneo Silent 1000W

Price: 299 USD

Price: 599 USD

Price: 999 USD

Description:
Goneo Silent 300W has
a compact and small size design
that can be placed in the trunk or
other regular space at home freely.

Camping days :1 day

Description:
Goneo Silent 600W has
a sufficient and stable power
supply for weekend
camping

Camping days :2 days

Description:
Goneo Silent 1000W has a larger
capacity and higher wattage that
can give your appliances more
running time. 

Camping days ：3 days

APPLIANCE RUN TIME

Drone 5.5 x charges

Fan 15 hours

Laptop 4 x charges

Mini Cooler 5 hours

Camera 27 hours

Phone 30 x charges

TV 4.5 hours

Light(5W) 55 hours

APPLIANCE RUN TIME

Blender 65 min

Electric Blankets 90 min

Air Pump 9 hours

Mini Cooler 10 hours

Heated Travel Mug 10x charges

Drone 10 x charges

Camera 55 hours

Phone 65 x charges

TV 9 hours

Light 110 hours

Laptop 10 x charges

CPAP 10 hours

APPLIANCE RUN TIME

Blender 110 min

Ice Shaver 90 min

Electric Grill 1 hour

Mini Fridge 12 hours

Coffee Maker 100 min

Pressure Cooker 6o min

Camera 92 hours

Phone 100 x charges

TV 15 hours

Laptop 8 x charges

CPAP 17 hours

About GONEO

Goneo, the international renewable energy brand of Gongniu Group, formally entered world markets in 2021 with an ongoing commitment to providing consumers with a safe and comfortable experience of using electricity through innovation in technologies and materials.

About Gongniu Group

Founded in 1995, Gongniu Group is one of the top 500 manufacturing companies in China and is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of electrical products for consumer use. The company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange's Main Board (stock code: 603195) on February 6, 2020. Based on its years of experience in professional technologies for and manufacturing of consumer demand-oriented electrical devices and equipment, the firm established a renewable energy business unit in early 2021 that focuses on the R&D and production of products powered from renewable and sustainable energy sources, with the aim of providing consumers worldwide with high-quality renewable energy solutions.

GONEO's official website: https://goneohome.com/

Contact: Distributors: sales@goneohome.com
Influencers & Key Opinion Leaders: marketing@goneohome.com
Goneo Testers: marketing@goneohome.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goneo-launches-the-new-silent-series-portable-power-stations-301617801.html

SOURCE Goneo

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies - live updates

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil Jumps After OPEC+ Approves Token Supply Cut and Gas Leaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ decided to cut output in October and Europe’s energy crisis deepened.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54West Texas Intermediate crude advanced toward $90 a barrel. The

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Germany Set to Miss Its Gas Storage Goal: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off an energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54G

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sectors s

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • If You Withdrew Money From Your IRA During Covid, It Can Pay to Repay It

    When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many individuals took advantage of a federal tax break and withdrew money from their retirement accounts. If they repay the funds—which isn’t required—by next year, they’ll get another tax break, too. The Cares Act made an exception to the government’s policy of discouraging early invasions of retirement accounts by creating Coronavirus-Related Distributions, or CRDs, and imposing no restrictions on how the distributed funds could be used.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Small Production Cut Amid Recession Fears

    OPEC+ agreed Monday to cut oil production for the first time in over a year, delegates said, saying it should pull back about 100,000 barrels a day amid fears of a global recession and more Iranian crude coming to the market in the event of a revived nuclear deal. The move shows how worries over an economic slowdown are dominating a global oil market that has experienced a 25% decline in Brent crude prices in the past three months. Fears of oil shortages after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had driven prices above $100 a barrel for months this year, but the market’s recent slide prompted the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Moscow-led allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to prop up a market that had been lifting petrostate economies from Moscow to Riyadh.

  • Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.

  • EU races to help industry as Russian gas halt rattles markets

    Europe's gas prices surged, its share prices slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia stopped pumping gas via a major supply route, sending another economic shock wave through the European Union as it struggles to recover from the pandemic. EU governments are pushing through packages worth billions of dollars to prevent utilities being crushed by a liquidity crunch and to protect households from soaring energy bills, after Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said it would stop pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to a fault.

  • EU to Discuss Gas-Price Caps, Derivatives Halt Amid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of Indi

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir

  • Can anything stop blockbuster US job growth? Why it keeps rolling despite slowing economy, recession worries

    Hiring has continued to boom despite slowing sales and recession fears as firms struggling with labor shortages have been hesitant to lay off workers.

  • Shopee revokes Chinese engineer’s job offer right after he relocates for almost $10,000

    A Chinese engineer who allegedly spent nearly $10,000 to relocate to Singapore for a new job found himself and his family stuck in the country after his employer canceled his job offer at the last minute. The 28-year-old man, only identified by the pseudonym Lingo, shared what happened to Singaporean media outlet Lianhe Zaobao. Speaking to the publication, Lingo said e-commerce company Shopee rescinded his job offer right after he reached Changi Airport in Singapore on Aug. 25.