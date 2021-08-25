U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Gong Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

·4 min read

Revenue Intelligence Leader Wins Prestigious Award For Third Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Gong. This year, 93 percent of Gong employees said the company is a great place to work 34 points higher than employees at the average U.S. company.

The survey results announced today highlight various aspects of working at Gong:

  • 97 percent of surveyed employees said their executives "fully embody the best characteristics of our company."

  • 98 percent said they were "made to feel welcome" when they joined Gong. The same percentage said Gong employees "are willing to give extra to get the job done."

  • 99 percent said "you can count on people (at Gong) to cooperate" and that "our customers would rate the service we deliver as 'excellent'."

In addition to the current survey, over the past two years Gong has been named a Great Place to Work in the competitive San Francisco Bay Area market, also based on employee feedback. The company has also:

  • Twice been named a "career-launching" company – a technology company where young people are recommended to start their careers – based on input from 19 premier venture capital firms and evaluated by investment firm Wealthfront.

  • Been named one of the best places to work by technology recruiting firm Built In, based on results from a custom algorithm. Gong specifically earned a place on the list of S.F. Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work.

"Gong is an awesome place to work – a truth evident from employee surveys, polls from top VC firms, and from algorithms crunching best places to work data," said Kelly Breslin Wright, Gong President and COO. "These results point to a key fact: Gong is a company with a strong mission and culture dedicated to success, inclusion, and having fun. We're gratified that Gongsters love being part of a dynamic, high-achieving team."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Gong is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Gong is continuously hiring. View open positions and apply to be a Gongster at www.gong.io/careers

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 2,000 innovative companies like Paychex, PayPal, Hubspot, LinkedIn, MuleSoft, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit https://www.gong.io or follow us on Linkedin.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gong-earns-2021-great-place-to-work-certification-301361960.html

SOURCE Gong

