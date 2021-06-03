U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Gong going gangbusters, grabs $250M Series E on $7.25B valuation

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Gong, the revenue intelligence startup, has been raising capital at a rapid pace, and today the company announced another $250 million on a $7.25 billion valuation, a number that triples its previous valuation from last summer.

Franklin Templeton led today's festivities with participation from Coatue, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, Thrive Capital and Tiger Global. The company raised $200 million last August at a $2.2 billion valuation, and has now raised $584 million, $450 million coming in the last year.

What is making investors open their wallets and pull out such large sums of cash? The company is helping solve a hard problem on how to bring more intelligence to the revenue process. They do this by using artificial intelligence to listen to every customer interaction, whether that's a sales or service call (or anything else), and use that information to determine valuable information like who is most likely to buy and who is most likely to churn.

Building and leading an early-stage sales team with Zoom CRO Ryan Azus

It's been going well and CEO Amit Bendov says the company's performance really validates the valuation. While he wasn't ready to discuss specific numbers, he did say that ARR grew 2.3x between Q1 last year and this year, and he says Q2 is on pace to triple ARR.

"The valuation is up about 3x from last summer, but sales are more than 3x. We have high logo customers. [Last year], it was still unclear how COVID was going to impact us. People believed [our business] was going to do well [during the pandemic], but it wasn't as obvious. Now, it is obvious. And all the [...] financials are way better, so from a pure financials [perspective] our multipliers are pretty reasonable for our revenue trajectory," he said.

With all this growth, the company is adding employees at a rapid pace. It closed the year with 400 people, and is up to around 550 today with a goal of reaching 950 by year end. It has partnered with a consulting firm called ReadySet, which helps companies build diverse and inclusive organizations, and Bendov says they are an equal pay company.

Women represent around 40% of the employees and around 4% are Black, a number he hopes to increase by growing the Atlanta office. In the office in Israel, he has set up employment and training programs to build bridges to the Arab community.

Bendov says he looks forward to meeting his U.S. employees in the coming weeks when he'll be visiting the Atlanta office for the first time.

Gong raises another $200M on $2.2B valuation

