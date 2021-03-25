U.S. markets closed

Gonorrhea Pipeline Analysis: Emerging Therapies and Key Companies Transforming the Gonorrhea Landscape

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·5 min read

Gonorrhea Pipeline report provides analysis of 15+ key companies and 15+ key pipeline therapies

Los Angeles, USA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gonorrhea Pipeline Analysis: Emerging Therapies and Key Companies Transforming the Gonorrhea Landscape

Gonorrhea Pipeline report provides analysis of 15+ key companies and 15+ key pipeline therapies

DelveInsight’s Gonorrhea Pipeline Insights report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Gonorrhea domain.

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Gonorrhea across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The Gonorrhea pipeline report brings to the eye business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Some of the crucial takeaways from the Gonorrhea Pipeline report:

  • Gonorrhea pipeline insights report presents an analysis of 15+ emerging therapies and 15+ key companies.

  • Among the Gonorrhea emerging therapies, NGoXIM (TherapyX), SMT-571 (Summit Therapeutics) are in the pre-clinical phase of development, while Gepotidacin (GlaxoSmithKline), ETX-0914 (Entasis Therapeutics) and EVO100 (Evofem Biosciences) in the phase III stage of clinical development.

  • Key pharmaceutical companies developing novel therapies and advancing Gonorrhea pipeline include Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Summit Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Biolytics Pharma, Boulos and Cooper Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International, Hsiri Therapeutics, Microbiotix, Nabriva Therapeutics, Redx Pharma, Therapyx, Yaso Therapeutics, Cempra Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Interested in knowing more? Request for Sample @ Gonorrhea Pipeline Landscape

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD, which is caused by an infection with the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium. It infects the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract, including the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes in women and the urethra in women and men. N. gonorrhoeae can also infect the mucous membranes of the mouth, throat, eyes, and rectum.

Rectal infection symptoms associate with Gonorrhea include discharge, anal itching, soreness, bleeding, or painful bowel movements. However, many people with Gonorrhea are asymptomatic. Usually, symptoms appear in two to five days in males, with a possible range of one to 30 days. In females, symptoms develop within 10 days of infection.

Gonorrhea treatment aims to stop the infection from progressing. The treatment generally involves the use of antibiotics. The CDC recommends different types of antibiotics incuding a single dose of 250 milligrams of intramuscular ceftriaxone (Rocephin) and 1 gram of oral azithromycin (Zithromax).

Gonorrhea Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Clinical Phase

MoA

RoA

Debio-1453

Debiopharm

Preclinical

Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors

NA

Gepotidacin

GlaxoSmithKline

Phase III

DNA gyrase inhibitors; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

Oral

EVO100

Evofem Biosciences

Phase III

NA

Topical

Solithromycin

Melinta Therapeutics

Phase III

Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors

Oral

Zoliflodacin

Entasis Therapeutics

Phase III

DNA gyrase inhibitors

Oral

Get inclusive insights @ Gonorrhea Drug Pipeline and Future Trends

Gonorrhea Disease Therapeutic Assessment

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

By Stage

  • Late-stage Gonorrhea pipeline products (Phase III)

  • Mid-stage Gonorrhea drug pipeline products (Phase II)

  • Early-stage Gonorrhea emerging product (Phase I) along with the details of

  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Intravitreal

  • Infusion

  • Parenteral

  • Subretinal

  • Topical

By Molecule Type

  • Monoclonal antibodies

  • Monoclonal Antibody

  • Peptides

  • Polymer

  • Small molecule

  • Gene therapy

By Mechanism of Action

  • Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors

  • Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors

  • DNA gyrase inhibitors

  • Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

By Targets

  • Protease

  • Immune system

  • Multiple kinases

By Stage and Molecule Type
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type

Know more about therapeutic assessment @ Gonorrhea Therapeutics and Drug Pipeline Analysis

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Evofem Biosciences, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Biolytics Pharma, Boulos and Cooper Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International, Hsiri Therapeutics, Microbiotix, Nabriva Therapeutics, Redx Pharma, Therapyx, Yaso Therapeutics and several others.
Key Gonorrhea Pipeline Therapies: Gepotidacin, ETX-0914, EVO100, Solithromycin, Zoliflodacin and several others.

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Gonorrhea Overview

4

Gonorrhea Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Gonorrhea Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

6

Gonorrhea – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7

In-depth Commercial Gonorrhea Pipeline Assessment

8

Gonorrhea Collaboration Deals

9

Late Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)

10

Mid-Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products (Phase II)

11

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products

12

Inactive Gonorrhea Pipeline Products

13

Gonorrhea Key Companies

14

Gonorrhea Key Products

15

Gonorrhea Unmet Needs

16

Gonorrhea Market Drivers and Barriers

17

Gonorrhea Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18

Gonorrhea Pipeline Analyst Views

20

Appendix

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Gonorrhea Emerging Therapies and Kye Companies

Challenges in the Rare Disease Market
Analysis of Generics and the potential of Emerging Therapies in the Smoking Cessation Market.

Smoking Cessation Market
Analysis of Generics and the potential of Emerging Therapies in the Smoking Cessation Market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


