Gonorrhea Pipeline Analysis: Emerging Therapies and Key Companies Transforming the Gonorrhea Landscape
Gonorrhea Pipeline report provides analysis of 15+ key companies and 15+ key pipeline therapies
DelveInsight’s ‘Gonorrhea Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Gonorrhea domain.
The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Gonorrhea across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
The Gonorrhea pipeline report brings to the eye business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.
Some of the crucial takeaways from the Gonorrhea Pipeline report:
Gonorrhea pipeline insights report presents an analysis of 15+ emerging therapies and 15+ key companies.
Among the Gonorrhea emerging therapies, NGoXIM (TherapyX), SMT-571 (Summit Therapeutics) are in the pre-clinical phase of development, while Gepotidacin (GlaxoSmithKline), ETX-0914 (Entasis Therapeutics) and EVO100 (Evofem Biosciences) in the phase III stage of clinical development.
Key pharmaceutical companies developing novel therapies and advancing Gonorrhea pipeline include Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Summit Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Biolytics Pharma, Boulos and Cooper Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International, Hsiri Therapeutics, Microbiotix, Nabriva Therapeutics, Redx Pharma, Therapyx, Yaso Therapeutics, Cempra Pharmaceuticals, and several others.
Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD, which is caused by an infection with the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium. It infects the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract, including the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes in women and the urethra in women and men. N. gonorrhoeae can also infect the mucous membranes of the mouth, throat, eyes, and rectum.
Rectal infection symptoms associate with Gonorrhea include discharge, anal itching, soreness, bleeding, or painful bowel movements. However, many people with Gonorrhea are asymptomatic. Usually, symptoms appear in two to five days in males, with a possible range of one to 30 days. In females, symptoms develop within 10 days of infection.
Gonorrhea treatment aims to stop the infection from progressing. The treatment generally involves the use of antibiotics. The CDC recommends different types of antibiotics incuding a single dose of 250 milligrams of intramuscular ceftriaxone (Rocephin) and 1 gram of oral azithromycin (Zithromax).
Gonorrhea Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Clinical Phase
MoA
RoA
Debio-1453
Debiopharm
Preclinical
Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors
NA
Gepotidacin
GlaxoSmithKline
Phase III
DNA gyrase inhibitors; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors
Oral
EVO100
Evofem Biosciences
Phase III
NA
Topical
Solithromycin
Melinta Therapeutics
Phase III
Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors
Oral
Zoliflodacin
Entasis Therapeutics
Phase III
DNA gyrase inhibitors
Oral
Gonorrhea Disease Therapeutic Assessment
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Late-stage Gonorrhea pipeline products (Phase III)
Mid-stage Gonorrhea drug pipeline products (Phase II)
Early-stage Gonorrhea emerging product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
By Route of Administration
Oral
Intravitreal
Infusion
Parenteral
Subretinal
Topical
By Molecule Type
Monoclonal antibodies
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
By Mechanism of Action
Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors
Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors
DNA gyrase inhibitors
Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors
By Targets
Protease
Immune system
Multiple kinases
By Stage and Molecule Type
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Evofem Biosciences, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Biolytics Pharma, Boulos and Cooper Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International, Hsiri Therapeutics, Microbiotix, Nabriva Therapeutics, Redx Pharma, Therapyx, Yaso Therapeutics and several others.
Key Gonorrhea Pipeline Therapies: Gepotidacin, ETX-0914, EVO100, Solithromycin, Zoliflodacin and several others.
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Gonorrhea Overview
4
Gonorrhea Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Gonorrhea Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
Gonorrhea – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7
In-depth Commercial Gonorrhea Pipeline Assessment
8
Gonorrhea Collaboration Deals
9
Late Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10
Mid-Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products
12
Inactive Gonorrhea Pipeline Products
13
Gonorrhea Key Companies
14
Gonorrhea Key Products
15
Gonorrhea Unmet Needs
16
Gonorrhea Market Drivers and Barriers
17
Gonorrhea Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18
Gonorrhea Pipeline Analyst Views
20
Appendix
