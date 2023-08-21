Gonzalez, Noboa Appear Headed to Ecuador Presidential Runoff

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador appears headed toward a runoff election in October between socialist candidate Luisa Gonzalez and entrepreneur Daniel Noboa, providing contrasting visions for how to bring prosperity to a violence-torn country.

Gonzalez led a field of eight candidates with about 33% of the vote, with just over 20% of ballots counted as of 7:43 p.m. local time, according to the nation’s election authority. That was short of the level needed to win outright against the other seven candidates. Noboa was solidly in second place with more than 24%.

Exit polls also had Gonzalez and Noboa leading.

The snap election was triggered by President Guillermo Lasso’s decision to close congress in late May amid an impeachment attempt led by the Citizen Revolution party, for which Gonzalez held a seat. The runoff is set for Oct. 15 if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, or gets 40% and leads by more than 10 percentage points over the rest of the pack.

Violence and lawlessness were already major issues in the unique short campaign, but they became the focus after the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio, gunned down exiting an event in Quito Aug. 9. A surge in homicides and political violence in the South American nation has made it one of the most dangerous in the world. All candidates have pledged to tackle crime.

Villavicencio was killed so close to the election that his name couldn’t be substituted on the ballot by his replacement, Christian Zurita. The election returns so far have him in third place with 16% of the vote.

Gonzalez, a former aide to former President Rafael Correa, ran on a platform of nostalgia for the record decade he was in power, during which high oil prices and borrowing from China fueled a popular surge in government spending. For the third straight time since 2016, Correismo, as the free-spending but socially conservative movement of Gonzalez’s mentor is known, failed to win support beyond its core base and win the election in the first round.

Noboa, a conservative entrepreneur from Guayaquil and former lawmaker, hails from a family with deep ties to the business world. Notably his father, Alvaro Noboa, a banana tycoon, ran for the presidency a record six times and made the runoff three times — the last time against Correa himself in 2006 — but never won. His mother Anabella Azin is also a former lawmaker.

While Correismo immediately led in polling and resurged in local elections in February, Noboa had trailed most other candidates in polling for most of the race. Two days before Villavicencio’s murder, he was polling in sixth place with 3.7% of the vote in a Comunicaliza poll. He began surging in the days after an Aug. 13 presidential debate.

“Noboa grew due to two factors: the first was Villavicencio’s death, which changed everything, and the debate, where Noboa was the winner,” said Francis Romero, president of pollster Click Research. Noboa’s campaign managed post-debate positioning on social networks very well, and he convinced voters “that he is prepared, that he has a plan to reactivate the economy of the country and generate employment,” Romero said.

Noboa’s road to the run-off had some hurdles. As a lawmaker in September 2022, he led a congressional delegation to Moscow that he said he paid for himself, undermining Ecuador’s foreign policy, which has sided with Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia.

His campaign claimed he was the target of a shooting during a rally Aug. 17, but police denied the shooting in the violent Guayaquil suburb of Duran targeted him.

Heavy Security

Candidates were heavily guarded during the election and several wore bulletproof vests. One of them was covered by a bulletproof blanket as he cast his vote.

Despite Ecuador’s violent reality, no major safety incidents were reported during election day. Ecuadorians abroad had some technical problems with the voting system for expatriates, the Foreign Ministry said.

