U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.85
    -10.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.16
    -168.59 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.33
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.92
    +4.33 (+4.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    +23.60 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.51 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9530
    -0.6070 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,800.27
    +3,805.79 (+10.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.52
    +80.78 (+9.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Gonzalo Ramos Joins Griffin Global Asset Management as Vice President

Griffin Global Asset Management
·1 min read
Griffin Global Asset Management
DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce that Gonzalo Ramos, formerly of Airbus, has joined Griffin as Vice President.

“We are very excited to have Gonzalo join Griffin’s commercial team. He has a strong engineering background in addition to long tenured airline and OEM relationships that will serve him well in his new role,” said Ryan McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin.

Gonzalo Ramos joined Griffin in 2022 as Vice President after a 17-year career at Airbus and prior experience as an engineering consultant. Mr. Ramos has held various roles in program management, customer support, services sales and aircraft sales at Airbus. He spent the last 12 years in Miami, FL working in the Latin America business unit developing Airbus’ A220, A320 and A330 footprint where he was recently a Regional Sales Director.

Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Mr. Ramos holds an Aeronautical Engineering degree (Hons) from the City University, London, and has completed a Master’s in Business Administration at the Jack Welch Management Institute. He holds dual Spanish and US citizenship and is fluent in English, Spanish, French and German.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


