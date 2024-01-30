Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gooch & Housego is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = UK£7.6m ÷ (UK£193m - UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Gooch & Housego has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Gooch & Housego. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.0% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Gooch & Housego to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 53% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Gooch & Housego that we think you should be aware of.

