Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) will increase its dividend on the 28th of July to £0.048, which is 2.1% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.047. This makes the dividend yield 2.2%, which is above the industry average.

Gooch & Housego Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, Gooch & Housego is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

EPS is forecast to rise very quickly over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 135%.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.052, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.126. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.3% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Gooch & Housego might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 38% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

We're Not Big Fans Of Gooch & Housego's Dividend

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Gooch & Housego that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

