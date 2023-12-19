Gooch & Housego PLC's (LON:GHH) Stock Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Weak: What Implications Could This Have On The Stock?

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last month. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study Gooch & Housego's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gooch & Housego is:

3.4% = UK£4.0m ÷ UK£120m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Gooch & Housego's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Gooch & Housego's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 27% seen by Gooch & Housego was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared Gooch & Housego's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 7.0% over the last few years.

AIM:GHH Past Earnings Growth December 19th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GHH? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Gooch & Housego Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Gooch & Housego has a high three-year median payout ratio of 66% (that is, it is retaining 34% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

Moreover, Gooch & Housego has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 27% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Gooch & Housego's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 8.2%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Gooch & Housego. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

