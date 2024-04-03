Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    5,247.00
    -13.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,461.00
    -47.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,253.00
    -77.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.10
    -10.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.62
    +0.47 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,295.30
    +13.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.74
    +0.82 (+3.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4070
    +0.0420 (+0.96%)
     

  • Vix

    15.09
    +0.48 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2574
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.8860
    +0.3440 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,698.34
    +827.24 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.61
    -27.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,451.85
    -387.06 (-0.97%)
     

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Truth About Tesla Right Now

Neil Rozenbaum, The Motley Fool
·1 min read

In this video, I will cover the good, bad, and ugly sides of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q1 production and delivery numbers.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 2, 2024. The video was published on April 2, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Tesla made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2024

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Truth About Tesla Right Now was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement