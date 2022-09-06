U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +26.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,525.00
    +213.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,180.00
    +75.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.20
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.03
    +0.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.15
    +0.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9903
    -0.0030 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2540
    +0.0610 (+1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    25.61
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1548
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4180
    +1.8430 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,897.10
    +160.44 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.22
    +4.55 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.29
    +20.86 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Good Culture Adds Organic Option to Lactose Free Line

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Culture, the B-corp-certified, clean-label cultured foods brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age, continues to innovate with the debut of Good Culture Organic Lactose Free Cottage Cheese, a whole milk organic addition to its previously launched line of lactose-free cottage cheese and sour cream.

Good Culture's Organic Lactose Free Cottage Cheese is made with simple, organic ingredients, including gut-friendly probiotic cultures as well as pasture-raised milk sourced from small family farms. It boasts 14 grams of protein per ½ cup serving and 18g of protein per single serve cup and maintains the brand's high protein, simple ingredient, thick and creamy promise without the lactose.

Good Culture's Organic Lactose Free Cottage Cheese is made with just five simple ingredients: organic, pasture-raised milk and cream, sea salt, live and active cultures and lactase enzyme. It is available in a 15-ounce tub and a 5-ounce single-serve cup available at Whole Foods Market this September, with expanded retail distribution in 2023.

"Good Culture consistently receives so much praise from consumers for our lactose free cottage cheese and sour cream," explains Jesse Merrill, chief executive officer and co-founder of Good Culture. "According to the NIH, approximately 65% of the population has a reduced ability to digest lactose which means lactose doesn't break down, causing gastric discomfort. So we knew it was important to provide an organic, lactose free cottage cheese option that is the same creamy taste and texture as our ridiculously good, organic cottage cheese, just without the lactose."

For more information about all Good Culture products or to keep up with Good Culture's latest news, please visit www.goodculture.com or follow them on Instagram at @good_culture.

About Good Culture:

In 2015, founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked superfood, had potential to be at the forefront of the real food trend, so they shook up and reinvigorated the dairy aisle with certified organic, pasture-raised, stabilizer and additive-free cottage cheese. This disruptive company is dedicated to using only real foods and simple ingredients across their growing portfolio of cultured foods. The success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings including probiotic-rich sour cream. Good Culture, a certified B Corporation, is a proud partner of 1% for the Planet, supporting soil health and regenerative agriculture.

Media Contact: Anjie Oberholzer, 343860@email4pr.com, 484.241.6926

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-culture-adds-organic-option-to-lactose-free-line-301617425.html

SOURCE Good Culture

Recommended Stories

  • Red miso is the secret weapon for grilled skirt steak

    It goes particularly well in a sweet-savory marinade for grilled skirt steak, amplifying the meat’s beefiness and balancing the sugars in Asian chili-garlic sauce. In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we preferred red miso for its rich flavor, which is deeper than the more common white miso (though white also would be delicious). For a double dose of flavor, we use it in the sauce and the marinade, which also includes soy sauce, sesame oil and a bit of white sugar.

  • Suntory eyes U.S. canned cocktail push as young Japanese shun booze

    Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment. Expanding overseas is also a matter of survival for Japanese drinks companies facing aging market at home and a shift away from alcohol among younger people.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • 5 Warnings From Ex-Dollar Tree Employees

    Dollar Tree has a killer elevator pitch. The popular bargain store—which, frankly, should be called Dollar-25 Tree these days, following a recent price hike—sells everyday items at eye-watering discounts. And the chain does so pretty much everywhere, with a whopping 15,000 locations in North America. But such convenience could come with a few catches. Before you head to your local Dollar Tree, heed this advice from former employees. Read on to learn what you should double-check and what you may

  • Celebrate Labor Day With Grilled Chicken Skewers and Crispy Potato Croquettes

    Grill up marinated skewers with chicken, sausage and potatoes and turn the leftovers into loaded baked potato bites.

  • Five new recipes to make the most of your courgettes

    MEAL PLAN: In her third ingredient-focused meal plan, Emily Weinstein shares five ways to make the most of courgette season

  • This Food Network star is opening a new restaurant in Arizona. Here's what to expect

    A "Chopped" champion is opening The Lobby, a new fast-casual restaurant that uses local ingredients, in Tucson. Here's where, when and what to expect.

  • SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

    SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • New hire in Saudi Central Bank to work on crypto regulations: report

    Saudi Arabia’s central bank has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani, a former managing director at consultancy firm Accenture, to head its virtual assets and central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative, Bloomberg reported. See related article: Governments pushing for CBDCs smell blood in Terra Classic’s struggles Fast facts With the United Arab Emirates aiming to be a global […]

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Is Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund (VSEQX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VSEQX

  • Why Millennial and Gen Z investors have an edge in today's markets

    The combination of the latest fintech, data and news tools — along with time-honored investing rules and psychology — are delivering more opportunities to younger investors than ever before.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, though sterling was slightly higher after Liz Truss won the race to lead the Conservative Party and become Britain’s next prime minister.

  • Do You Need a Taxpayer Identification Number?

    A Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) is a unique nine-digit number the Internal Revenue Service uses to identify individual taxpayers. A TIN can come in different varieties, including Social Security Number (SSN), Employer Identification Number (EIN), Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) … Continue reading → The post What Is a Taxpayer Identification Number? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Market Closed For Labor Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Revolut Said to Be Under Pressure From Regulator Over Risk of 'Material Misstatement' in Auditing: Report

    Crypto-friendly digital bank Revolut is under pressure from U.K. regulators after "unacceptably high" risk of "material misstatement" was highlighted in the auditing of its accounts, the Financial Times reported Monday.

  • Turkey’s Inflation Exceeds 80% in Worst Price Blowout Since 1998

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as Odds of Blackouts RiseTurkish inflation exceeded 80% for the first time since September 1998, as