Good Days Partners with In-House Interpreting to Provide Healthcare-Specialized Interpretation Services in 300+ Languages

·2 min read

Tailored Interpretation Services for Specialized Healthcare Topics Reduce Language Barriers & Quality of Care Disparities

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days today announced the launch of a partnership with In-House Interpreting to offer its patient community and individuals interested in learning about patient assistance programs access to interpretation and translation services in more than 300 languages.

In-House Interpreting
In-House Interpreting

In-House Interpreting reduces disparities in quality of care and helps improve treatment adherence by providing tailored interpretation of specialized topics and detecting confusion that can lead to barriers to care. Good Days' Care Navigators can integrate a qualified medical interpreter trained and experienced in patient assistance programs with any phone call interaction.

"Language barriers make an individual's search for access to care a much more daunting experience," says Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "Working in tandem with our own Care Navigators, In-House Interpreting brings meticulous attention and special care to translation services so that if you do not speak English as your primary language, you still have the healthcare advocates you deserve."

"As a former medical interpreter, I have witnessed patients with Limited English Proficiency struggle to start or stay on treatment due to confusion, barriers, and limited means," says Aaron Vallejo, director of operations for In-House Interpreting. "We are excited to partner with Good Days to help the individuals they serve overcome barriers to care and expedite the process of helping a vulnerable population receive and stay adherent to the treatments they need."

"Misinformation + Miscommunication = Mistrust," says Venus Ginés, founder and president of Dia de la Mujer Latina (DML). "Throughout 25 years of advocating for the Latina community, DML has focused on addressing the social determinants of health and wellness with health literacy being a key topic. DML applauds Good Days' commitment to intercultural community conversations."

Misunderstanding of language between patients and providers can have a negative impact on the quality of care and patient safety. According to the peer-reviewed Nursing journal, patients who are most comfortable speaking a language other than the dominant local language are at an increased risk for longer hospital stays, among other negative outcomes.

About In-House Interpreting
In-House Interpreting is a white-glove Healthcare Language Service Provider (LSP) with 300+ available languages. In-House Interpreting reduces disparities in the quality of care to improve treatment adherence by providing a tailored interpretation of specialized topics and detecting confusion that can lead to barriers to care. For more information, visit www.inhouseinterpreting.com.

About Good Days
Good Days is a national non-profit advocacy organization that provides financial resources and patient advocacy for lifesaving and life-extending treatments to people in need. Contact us at info@mygooddays.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Good Days)
(PRNewsfoto/Good Days)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-days-partners-with-in-house-interpreting-to-provide-healthcare-specialized-interpretation-services-in-300-languages-301482592.html

SOURCE Good Days

