GOOD DEEDS: Agency expanding to mentor more boys and girls

Longtime Big Brother Rich Puckett, left, with his son, Jason, and Jason's Little Brother, Andrew.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has launched the Empower Potential campaign, a $7.5 million effort to further its mission and help transform the lives of more children in our community.

The campaign will accelerate meeting BBBSSC’s four key strategic plan goals: achieving strategic growth by increasing to at least 2,000 matches; investing in our staff to continue attracting and retaining top talent; raising new funds to support and sustain our growth; and developing a bolder and more inspiring physical presence that engages more people in our mission.

The campaign will specifically focus on expanding and sustaining operations by centralizing the corporate office to reach and mentor more children through a state-of-the-art mentoring center. The campaign will also provide the means necessary for us to build capacity.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s Empowering Potential campaign or to become involved as a mentor, volunteer, or donor,

Visit https://www.bbbssun.org or call 941-488-4009.

PGT sends aid to Idalia victims

On Sept. 1, PGT Innovations filled two of its semi-trucks with over $100,000 in emergency supplies to donate to those affected by Hurricane Idalia in northern Florida.

The donations included flashlights, first-aid kits, tarps, bottles of water, extension cords, batteries, electrolyte replacement sports drinks and insect repellent.

PGTI, based in Venice, manufactures premium windows, doors and garage doors.

Donations go to mentoring

The Wilson-Wood Foundation awarded $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its One-to-One Mentoring program for Sarasota and Manatee counties, with a focus on Reading Bigs.

The Reading Bigs initiative serves students whose reading proficiency is below the minimum standards set by the student’s school district. During each regularly scheduled match meeting, mentors facilitate reading activities that support the emergence of a love of reading and an improvement in reading proficiency through reading aloud activities, discussing books and writing or drawing responses to the provided material.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received $20,000 from the Bishop Parker Foundation for its One-to-One Mentoring program for Manatee County.

Many mentees have learning disabilities that hindered their educational progress prior to connecting with BBBSSC. Mentors and mentor managers regularly attend teacher and IEP (Individualized Education Plan) meetings and advocate for the child’s needs.

Through professionally supported one-to-one mentoring services, BBBSSC helps children make academic progress and graduate from high school with a viable plan for higher education and/or a career. Bishop Parker's funding support will be used for expansion, including targeted volunteer recruitment for deaf students and growing our Beyond School Walls Manatee Technical College one-to-one workplace mentoring.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will use a grant of $2,500 from the Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise to purchase a large bookcase for the new Family Lounge and fill it with fun academic games/activities and books; and books for giveaway so that all Sarasota youths served have the opportunity to choose books to take home and own.

Many of the youths we serve have little access to books outside of school, and often no books to call their own. This opportunity will inspire our youth to read — on their own, with their mentor and with their parent.

Bank United awarded $7,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its One-to-One Mentoring program, with a focus on financial literacy, high school graduation and a viable plan for a financially secure future (through enrollment in higher education, the military or employment that can offer financial stability).

The funds will support at-risk high school students in Sarasota and Collier counties served mentors get help with FAFSA completion, SAT/ACT prep courses, higher education grants and scholarships, Dual Enrollment programs for juniors and seniors, and technical certifications & licenses.

Publix helps feed the needy

Stillpoint Mission of Bradenton recently received a $5,000 grant from Publix Charities for its Benevolent Food Program, which provides basic sustenance to Manatee County’s neediest families. In the first eight months of 2023, Stillpoint has served 11,704 clients in its weekly outreach.

Since 1998, Stillpoint Mission has reached out to the disadvantaged in our community to meet basic daily needs including food, clothing, hygiene items, diapers and limited financial assistance for utilities. Stillpoint is a 100% volunteer organization.

30 nonprofits receive grants

The Wilson-Wood Foundation has announced its grant distribution for 2023. The Nokomis-based family foundation supports nonprofits in Manatee and Sarasota counties. This year, it chose 30 nonprofit organizations for grants totaling $450,000.

Academy at Glengary, $20,000, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, $10,000, Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee, $20,000, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota, $10,000, Child Protection Center, $10,000, Children First, $12,500, Community Assisted and Supported Living, $30,000, Easter Seals Southwest Florida, $15,000, Exchange Club Family Partnership Center of Manatee, $10,000, Florida Center for Early Childhood, $8,000, Forty Carrots of Sarasota, $5,000, Foundation for Dreams, $10,000, Girls Incorporated of Sarasota, $12,000, Habitat For Humanity Sarasota, $16,000, Jewish Family & Children’s Services, $20,000, Laurel Civic Association, $15,400, Literacy Council of Sarasota, $17,500, Loveland Center, $25,000, Manasota Lighthouse for the Blind, $16,600, Manatee Children Services, $16,000, Meals on Wheels of Sarasota, $12,500, Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, $20,000, Neuro Challenge Foundation, $16,000, Safe Children Coalition, $15,000, Salvation Army of Sarasota County, $20,000, Senior Friendship Centers, $7,500, Southeastern Guide Dogs, $10,000, Tidewell Foundation, $25,000, Women’s Resource Center of Manatee, $10,000, and YMCA of Southwest Florida, $15,000.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Big Brothers Big Sisters has ambitious plan for growth