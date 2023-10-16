GOOD DEEDS: Donation goes to veterans' recovery services

Thomas Cristello, of Michael Saunders & Company, presents a check to Kendra Simpkins, founder/CEO of Operation Warrior Resolution.

In August, Operation Warrior Resolution received a donation from the Michael Saunders & Company Foundation. Thanks to the foundation’s contributions over several grant cycles, OWR has provided recovery services to 17 veterans.

Thomas Cristello, an agent in Michael Saunders’ Main Street office, presented the donation to Kendra Simpkins, founder/CEO of Operation Warrior Resolution.

OWR offers veterans holistic mental health therapies aimed at resolving post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression and other challenges. Brain-based healing, equine therapy and yoga are a few of the services.

For more information, visit https://www.operationwarriorresolution.org.

Foundation gives to Children First

Children First, the exclusive provider of Head Start and Early Head Start services for Sarasota County, has received a substantial boost to its scholarship program.

The McCune Family Foundation and an anonymous donor are providing a combined total of $75,000 in support of children and families living at risk.

The McCune Family Foundation has generously given $50,000 toward Children First’s scholarship program. The anonymous donor has contributed $25,000.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Michael Saunders donates enough to help 17 veterans with mental issues