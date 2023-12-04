GOOD DEEDS: HCA Florida hospitals collect canned goods for healthier tomorrows

Victoria Hasselbring, left, All Faiths Food Bank; Bob Meade, CEO, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital; Joe Rudisill, CEO, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital; Michael Ehrat, CEO, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital; and Veronica Thames, board chair, Doctors Hospital.

Leaders from HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital recently toured All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota to learn more about how the organization collects and provides food for the community.

The CEOs from each hospital brought along more than 100 pounds of canned goods and a $10,000 donation. The money will be used to help provide food and assistance to residents in need, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

Throughout November, caregivers at each local hospital donated canned food and nonperishable items as part of HCA Healthcare’s nationwide Healthy Foods for Healthier Tomorrows initiative. Last year, HCA Healthcare colleagues across the country provided 878,000 nutritious meals for local food banks by donating food or making financial contributions.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Hospitals unite to collect food, donate money to All Faiths Food Bank