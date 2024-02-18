HOLLAND — Could The Good Earth Café be reopening in downtown Holland? It's possible, as the business' Facebook page has once again become active several weeks after owners Dave and Cheryl Koeman retired.

"The Good Earth Café in Holland, MI is a café that specializes in breakfast and lunch," a new bio for the business reads. "We look forward to serving again our wide variety of bagels, breads, muffins, casseroles, homemade Good Earth bread and bagel sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads."

A watch party takes place at The Good Earth Café in downtown Holland in 2022.

"As we reflect on the years of memories that Dave and Cheryl created with all of our customers, we also announce and share with each of you that The Good Earth - Holland, MI will be rising again," a post written Friday, Feb. 16, says.

"A new countdown will be coming soon. Thank you to all of you that have been our prayer warriors encouraging and hoping this day would come. Stay tuned ... for more updates and news."

The Good Earth Café could soon return to downtown Holland.

The business closed its doors Dec. 30, after prospective buyers were unable to obtain a lease for the space from the building owner. It's unclear if the business will remain in the same location upon reopening. A photo included in the post reads "T-4 Days."

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: The Good Earth Café plans reopening — details to come