Good Earth Café to reopen in Towers on River

HOLLAND — The Good Earth Café will, in fact, return to downtown Holland; this time on the second floor of The Towers on River.

The Towers on River made the announcement on social media Friday, March 1. It wasn't immediately clear who will own the business or when it will debut, but the space shown in the video is still under construction.

The business first teased a reopening in mid-February, when its Facebook page once again became active several weeks after owners Dave and Cheryl Koeman retired.

"The Good Earth Café in Holland, MI is a café that specializes in breakfast and lunch," a new bio for the business reads. "We look forward to serving again our wide variety of bagels, breads, muffins, casseroles, homemade Good Earth bread and bagel sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads."

"As we reflect on the years of memories that Dave and Cheryl created with all of our customers, we also announce and share with each of you that The Good Earth - Holland, MI will be rising again," a post written Friday, Feb. 16, says.

"A new countdown will be coming soon. Thank you to all of you that have been our prayer warriors encouraging and hoping this day would come. Stay tuned ... for more updates and news."

The business closed its doors Dec. 30, after prospective buyers were unable to obtain a lease for the space from the building owner.

The Sentinel has reached out to the business for comment.

