For good economic news, the Tories have an obvious choice

Yes, I know there’s a cost of living crisis, and the airwaves are filled with seemingly endless doom and gloom. But over the last week and more, we’re seen quite a bit of relatively upbeat economic news.

During the second half of 2023, of course, the British economy fell into recession. GDP shrank 0.1pc during the three months from June to August, followed by a further 0.3pc drop during the final quarter of last year.

That’s two successive quarters of economic contraction – the technical definition of recession – the first the UK has seen, outside of lockdown, since the aftermath of the 2009 global financial crisis.

Despite the second-half shrinkage, Britain’s GDP did grow during 2023 as a whole – albeit by just 0.1pc. And there are now clear signs the economy began to recover in early January – with the latest survey data suggesting that economic expansion, however tentative, continued into February and March.

Official data (which may yet be revised) point to GDP growth of 0.2pc during January, boosted in part by buoyant post-Christmas retail sales. On top of that, an influential survey of business opinion last week indicated our main three economic sectors all grew in March – the first time that has happened since June 2022.

What’s most striking is that UK manufacturing just returned to growth for the first time in 20 months, with production and new orders picking up following prolonged contraction.

The latest purchasing managers index (PMI) survey of business leaders across the manufacturing sector rose to a better-than-expected 50.3 in March, up from 47.5 in February – with readings of 50 or more signalling economic growth. The survey also found other signs of stabilisation, with falls in manufacturing employment and purchasing activity “slowing sharply”.

Almost three in five UK manufacturers now expect their output to rise over the coming year – the highest since mid-2022, despite ongoing concerns about relatively weak export demand and continued supply-chain stresses.

This relative positivity among manufacturers, despite demand for UK exports falling for the 26th successive month, suggests business leaders now sense a homegrown recovery. As and when UK borrowing costs finally ease over the coming months, captains of industry are banking on the inherent strength of domestic UK demand.

This is in sharp contrast to what’s happening elsewhere in Western Europe. The latest manufacturing PMI across the 19-nation eurozone was just 46.1 last month, deep in sub-growth territory.

The reading among German industrialists was a truly ghastly 41.6 in March, down from 42.5 the month before – as the European Union’s largest economy, having weaned itself off sanctioned Russian gas, continues to suffer from high energy costs.

The EU, in fact, has been the main drag on overseas demand for UK manufacturing exports, at a time when ongoing hostilities at the mouth of the Red Sea have impacted supplies of Asia-sourced components heading for both UK and EU manufacturers.

Alongside manufacturing, the UK’s mighty service sector – accounting for around three-quarters of our GDP – also expanded last month, showing a PMI reading of 53.1. While this was the fifth successive monthly expansion, the reading was slightly down from the previous month – amid strong wage pressures, which led to some slowdown in service sector hiring.

While business and consumer spending remains resilient, industry leaders point to squeezed household and corporate budgets, as well as still-elevated borrowing costs as an ongoing drag on growth. Having said that, confidence in the demand outlook continues to build.

The third main sector – construction – also posted a moderate expansion last month, with a PMI reading of 50.2, up from 49.7 in February, marking the end of a six-month decline. The biggest boost was in civil engineering, but residential building also grew at its fastest pace since November 2022.

While the sector remains dogged by political uncertainty, and ongoing skills shortages, only around a 10th of those surveyed believe construction activity won’t continue to grow over the next 12 months.

For the Conservatives, of course, even the most tentative signs of economic progress are political manna from heaven. The Tories’ election strategy – to the extent that they have one – is to delay the general election, ahead of the January 2025 deadline, for as long as possible, while hoping the economy improves.

It is no coincidence, then, that Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has recently emphasised that this weekend marks the reduction in headline rate of employee National Insurance contributions from 10pc to 8pc. This follows the drop from 12pc to 10pc back in January – a combined annual tax cut, the Chancellor says, of some £950 for a worker on the average UK wage of around £34,000.

The Tories are being criticised that lowering NICs rather than income tax excludes pensioners. And even if the Conservatives stage another “fiscal event” ahead of an election in October or November, a third tax cut would still be more than offset by the ongoing impact of “fiscal drag”.

With tax thresholds frozen from 2022 until 2028, millions more employees, as wages and prices rise, are being pulled into a higher tax bracket.

Workers, in fact, are losing more than twice from “fiscal drag” what they are gaining from this combined four percentage-point cut to NICs.

Frozen income tax thresholds will rake in an estimated £44.6bn per year by 2028-29, says the Office for Budget Responsibility, equivalent to a 10 percentage-point rise in the headline rate of employee NICs.

Rather than tax cuts that aren’t tax cuts, ministers should instead stress easing price pressures. Last week, data from the British Retail Consortium showed “shop price” inflation falling to 1.3pc in March, sharply down from 2.5pc the month before.

While official inflation data for last month won’t be released until April 17, headline price pressures are easing, with the growth of the consumer price index expected to drop again from 3.4pc in February, getting closer to the Bank of England’s 2pc target – with the Monetary Policy Committee now on course to start cutting rates from June.

While Tory ministers point to tax cuts, it’s the MPC, with power to alter pre-election borrowing costs, who hold the most potent economic cards.

