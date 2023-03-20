U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

The Good Flour Corp. Launches Products through PlantX

PlantX Life Inc.
·5 min read
PlantX Life Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / The Good Flour Corp. (CSE:GFCO)(OTCQB:GFCOF)(FSE:3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that its products are now available for purchase through PlantX (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) at www.plantx.ca. As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. This provides another distribution channel for GFCO's products to reach consumers who are interested in a healthier alternative. The GFCO products that are available for purchase include GFCO's Fried Chicken Mix, All Purpose Baking Flour, Fish & Chip Batter, Tempura Batter Mix, Pizza & Pasta mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, and Pancake & Waffle Mix.

"At GFCO we are continuously seeking new distribution channels for our products. We recently added Amazon and now PlantX. PlantX is an ideal platform for us to distribute through as its customer base is already health conscious and interested in ‘better for you' products," said Matthew Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of GFCO.

"PlantX continues to expand its ecommerce offering, bolstering our position as the go-to site for the best vegan products, and adding Good Flour to our platform is a significant step in furthering that goal," said Sean Dollinger, founder of PlantX. "Good Flour is a recognized leader in gluten free flour. As a consumer of GFCO, once I tasted the product, I was immediately a fan. PlantX will be able to ship this product across Canada, giving all Canadians the opportunity to try an amazing product."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide chefs and individuals with the best blends to create recipes with its tried and true mixes, delivering consistent excellence every time. GFCO provides restaurants and grocery stores with better for you gluten and allergen free options: Fried Chicken Mix, All Purpose Baking Flour, Fish & Chip Batter, Tempura Batter Mix, Pizza & Pasta mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Pancake & Waffle Mix, and pizza crusts. As well as the newly launched Patty Cakes™, a potato protein pancake mix for kids.

GFCO chooses high quality ingredients and blending them for taste and texture to give our customers gluten/allergen free options so they can enjoy life without giving up their favorite food and get back the good food they deserve.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

Company Contact
investors@goodflour.co
604-423-4400

PlantX Contact
Lorne Rapkin (CEO)
lorne@plantx.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to demand for GFCO's products, the details of products under developments, future sales channels for products and GFCO's future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of GFCO's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744606/The-Good-Flour-Corp-Launches-Products-through-PlantX

