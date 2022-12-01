U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Do Good Foods Expands with Launch of Do Good Eggs via Exclusive Partnership with Michael Foods, Largest Foodservice Supplier of Egg Products in the U.S.

·4 min read

Each dozen will save approximately one pound of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) from entering the atmosphere

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Good Foods™, a climate-forward food solutions company that upcycles surplus grocery food into nutrient-dense animal feed, today announces Do Good Eggs™, the company's latest product innovation furthering its mission to fight food waste and combat climate change. Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings and the largest foodservice supplier of egg products in the U.S., will work exclusively with the company to supply verified carbon reduced eggs starting in 2023 at foodservice venues nationwide.

Do Good Foods expands with launch of Do Good Eggs via exclusive partnership with Michael Foods

"Our partnership with Michael Foods is monumental for Do Good Foods," said Justin Kamine, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Do Good Foods. "The fact is that we can, and must, solve the biggest environmental problems while fitting it into the existing food system to make a real difference at an incredible scale. This is why this partnership is so exciting – we have the potential to forever change the environmental impact of food waste simply by consuming more of one of the most popular and nutritious proteins on the planet in eggs."

Every dozen of Do Good Eggs will prevent approximately one pound of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) from entering the atmosphere, helping foodservice companies reduce their Scope 3 carbon emissions while appealing to consumers that want to purchase products that are better for the planet. Each Michael Foods customer purchasing Do Good Eggs will get a monthly "carbon receipt" quantifying the impact their company has made in the fight against climate change, simply by using Do Good Eggs.

"This partnership gives us the capability to bring our customers a truly sustainable solution without having to compromise on the nutrition, flavor or convenience of our eggs," said Mark Westphal, President of Michael Foods. "Consumers and corporations alike are craving real change and now our eggs, in partnership with Do Good Eggs, are able to support the movement toward bettering our planet."

All Do Good Eggs will be produced in a certified cage-free environment.

The Do Good Foods Model
Approximately 40% of all food in the U.S. is sent to landfills, making up about 4% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Do Good Foods uses its innovative closed loop system to divert unsold grocery food (after donations are made) from landfills and upcycle it into nutritious animal feed. It is the first large-scale solution that uses our current food system to empower consumers and corporations to fight food waste and combat climate change. The process is elegant in its simplicity and the opportunity for impact is massive.

Do Good Eggs follows the successful April 2022 retail launch of the company's proof of concept, a line of carbon-reduced Do Good Chicken products that are currently sold at over 450 retail locations.

As of October, Do Good Chicken sales were responsible for diverting more than 11 million pounds of leftover grocery food from landfills to upcycle into nutritious chicken feed, thus preventing more than 1,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases (CO2e) from entering the atmosphere.

Continuing Growth
Do Good Foods currently operates a $170M state-of-the-art facility that can upcycle 160 tons of food into chicken feed every day. With demand continuing to increase, Do Good Foods has announced plans to expand operations with two more processing facilities currently being developed in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Selma, North Carolina. Scheduled to open within the next two years, these new facilities will enable Do Good Foods to increase its scale of food collection furthering their mission to fight food waste and combat climate change.

To learn more visit DoGoodFoods.com.

About Do Good Foods
Do Good Foods is a revolutionary climate-forward company. Its carbon-reduced food products give consumers a delicious way to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods has created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle leftover grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Foods' first product, Do Good Chicken, is raised using this healthy feed and can be purchased locally giving consumers an opportunity to make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good...for Plate & Planet.

About Michael Foods, Inc.
Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is headquartered in Hopkins, MN. As a leader in foodservice and food ingredients, Michael Foods both produces and distributes an extensive portfolio of innovative egg and potato products. Our brands, Papetti's®, Abbotsford Farms®, Simply Potatoes®, and Easy Eggs® are valued and recognized across the country. Through a series of business building platforms and a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network, Michael Foods also offers inspirational culinary and marketing solutions while delivering supply chain efficiencies and back-of-restaurant convenience and food safety. With manufacturing locations stretching from the northeast to the southwest, our company and employees are committed to supporting our communities and sustaining the farmland essential to our business. For more information, visit www.michaelfoods.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-good-foods-expands-with-launch-of-do-good-eggs-via-exclusive-partnership-with-michael-foods-largest-foodservice-supplier-of-egg-products-in-the-us-301690890.html

SOURCE Do Good Foods

