Good Foods Launches New Plant Based Spicy Queso Blanco Dip

·2 min read

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the addition of Spicy Queso Blanco to its plant based dip line. The new dip is available in Target and Sprouts stores nationwide.

GOOD FOODS LAUNCHES NEW PLANT BASED SPICY QUESO BLANCO DIP

Good Foods now offers six plant based dip flavors, including the new Spicy Queso Blanco, Queso, Buffalo, Tzatziki, Avocado Pesto and Cilantro. The Spicy Queso Blanco dip is made with cauliflower and almonds to create a cheesy profile with a spicy kick from green chilies and jalapeño peppers.

"Through sales analysis and market research, we found the addition of a Spicy Queso Blanco flavor to our plant based dip line would resonate with both shoppers and their tastebuds," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing for Good Foods. "After a year in our rigorous research and development process, we're excited to finally have this new dip hitting store shelves to meet consumer demand."

Shoppers can find which stores near them carry Good Foods products using the store locator on the company's website. The Spicy Queso Blanco will be available in a regular 8 oz size as well as a larger 12 oz size for get-togethers, tailgating or upcoming holiday-party needs.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Good Foods
Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

