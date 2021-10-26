U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. Engages Generation IACP Inc. for Market Making Services

October 26, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - GOOD GAMER ENTERTAINMENT INC. (formerly Credent Capital Corp.) (TSXV: GOOD) ("Good Gamer") is pleased to announce that it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. GIACP will provide trading services and trade shares of Good Gamer on the TSX-V with the objective of contributing to the liquidity of Good Gamer's common shares in Canada.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. Logo
Under the terms of the agreement, GIACP will receive a monthly fee of CAD $7,500 payable quarterly advance at the direction of GIACP. The engagement will be effective upon TSX-V approval, 2021, and has an initial term of six (6) months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) months periods (collectively, the "Term") unless Good Gamer provides written notice of termination to GIACP at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term. GIACP nor its principals own any securities of Good Gamer.

The engagement of GIACP is subject to approval of TSX-V.

About Generation IACP (GIACP)

GIACP is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSX-V:GOOD) is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. whose principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States. The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. All games on the Tournament Management Platform are one hundred percent (100%) skill-based and do not involve random number generation elements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

