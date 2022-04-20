U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

Good Gaming, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 21st

Virtual Investor Conferences
·3 min read
In this article:
  • GMER
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GMER), an innovative game publishing company focused on a broad range of interactive entertainment experiences based in Kennett Square, PA, today announced that David Sterling, Chief Operating Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 21st, 2022 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

DATE: April 21st, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 22nd & April 25th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Launched NFT replication game MicroBuddiesTM December, 2021

  • Announced PFP Project April 19th, 2022

  • Eliminated All Debt in 2021

  • Record Revenues in 2021

About Good Gaming, Inc.
Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the interactive entertainment & gaming industries since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to establish multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developed our completely custom-developed digital collectibles game powered by the Polygon blockchain, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming and interactive entertainment industries. As a staff and community, our goal is to develop comprehensive interactive entertainment experiences around our intellectual properties across a wide variety of large-scale platforms.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:
https://www.good-gaming.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Good Gaming, Inc.
Name: Dave Gentry
Title: Investor Relations
Phone: 407-491-4498
Email: dave@redchip.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.