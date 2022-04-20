Good Gaming, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 21st

Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GMER), an innovative game publishing company focused on a broad range of interactive entertainment experiences based in Kennett Square, PA, today announced that David Sterling, Chief Operating Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 21st, 2022 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.



DATE: April 21st, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 22nd & April 25th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Launched NFT replication game MicroBuddies TM December, 2021

Announced PFP Project April 19 th , 2022

Eliminated All Debt in 2021

Record Revenues in 2021

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the interactive entertainment & gaming industries since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to establish multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developed our completely custom-developed digital collectibles game powered by the Polygon blockchain, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming and interactive entertainment industries. As a staff and community, our goal is to develop comprehensive interactive entertainment experiences around our intellectual properties across a wide variety of large-scale platforms.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

CONTACTS:

Good Gaming, Inc.

Name: Dave Gentry

Title: Investor Relations

Phone: 407-491-4498

Email: dave@redchip.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



